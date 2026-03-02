pop-star-shows-off-her-baby-bump-while-performing-at-special-event

A pop singer flaunted her maternity style, showcasing her baby bump on both the red carpet and the stage at a recent swanky event.

On Feb. 12, Ellie Goulding brought a plus-one to the BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala 2026 red carpet: her blossoming baby bump. The very pregnant singer led the glamour at The Chancery Rosewood in London, showcasing her second pregnancy in a figure-hugging satin and lace dress.

Pop singer Ellie Goulding on the red carpet the 2026 BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala at The Chancery Rosewood on Feb, 12, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The pale pink dress featured a plunging neckline, highlighting her cleavage, while a form-fitting sheer tulle overlay accentuated the 39-year-old’s growing belly. The “Love Me Like You Do” singer, expecting her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear and already a mother to four-year-old son Arthur with ex-husband Caspar Jopling, looked stunning as she accessorized with sparkling jewelry.

Ellie Goulding performs at the BAFTA Invest in Talent Gala 2026 at The Chancery Rosewood, London, on Feb. 12. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

The pop singer later took to the stage in the same gown, her baby bump serving as the ultimate, albeit silent, backup singer.

Pop Singer Ellie Goulding Debuted Her Baby Bump Back in December

Goulding first revealed her then much smaller baby bump back in December at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London. At the time, Goulding wore a leather jacket over a black crop top that showed off her bare baby bump, which she paired with black shorts and sunglasses for a coordinated look.

Ellie Goulding at The Fashion Awards 2025 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) MCU

The singer and Minniear, 28, went public with their relationship during a September outing in London. They have been spending time together since at least July, when Minniear shared a candid photo of Goulding on Instagram.

The very soon-to-be mom of two is getting real about motherhood, admitting it’s “changed her to the core.”

“It really has changed everything about my life,” Goulding revealed to Marie Claire in 2022. “There have been so many chemical hormonal changes that I still can’t even compute. My brain is like a different brain, and I’m still trying to figure that out.”

“I’m preoccupied with being a mother,” she added.