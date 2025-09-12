Pop Star and Actress Girlfriend Breakup After 2 Years Together

Superstar Benson Boone has reportedly split with his girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon, after almost two years together.

Benson Boone has had an astronomical rise to fame over the past few years, with his song “Beautiful Things” receiving almost 2.5 billion streams on Spotify alone. For most of his time in the extreme limelight, however, he has been dating Maggie Thurmon.

Well, their relationship may have just come to an end.

US Weekly reported their breakup on September 11, citing inside sources. The two 23-year-olds have further unfollowed each other on Instagram, which is never a good sign in this day and age.

Both parties have yet to make any public acknowledgement of the breakup. Considering how they’ve handled it so far, it’s likely they wish to keep it as under wraps as possible. It is their private life, after all, and the breakup may have not been a good one.

We don’t know the exact day they broke things off, but it was earlier this week, likely any day between September 8 and September 10. Interestingly, a TikTok video was posted on September 11, where Benson Boone admitted to having a pretty rough day.

Benson Boone Having A Tough Time With Breakup

It is unknown for sure when the video was taken, but I wouldn’t be overly surprised if it was taken earlier this week. In the video, we see fans waiting for Boone outside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville after a show.

After thanking his fans for coming out to see him, he admitted that he had a “rough day.”

“It was a rough day, so I’m very happy to be on stage and see you guys,” he solemnly said.

Benson Boone And Maggie Thurmon’s Relationship Went Public In 2024

In 2024, Benson Boone was really getting famous, so their relationship couldn’t stay hidden for long.

When walking the red carpets, she accompanied him. The adorable couple was camera fodder. He soon publicly spoke about her when he told Entertainment Tonight, “[I love] her whole personality, who she is. She has great parents. She was raised very well. She’s just the sweetest and the kindest. And she’s a beautiful girl, so I can’t help it.”