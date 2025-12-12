pop-singer-who-sold-55-million-records-dies-of-heart-attack-ornella-vanoni-was-91.

Italian pop singer Ornella Vanoni, whose seven-decade career included international hits like “Senza Fine” and “L’appuntamento,” has died.

Vanoni passed away from cardiac arrest on November 21 at her home in Milan, according to the Italian outlet FQ Magazine. The beloved singer was 91.

According to the Associated Press, Vanoni recorded over 100 albums, selling more than 55 million copies and achieving iconic status among generations of fans. This earned her the moniker “The Lady of Italian Song.”

Born in Milan in 1937, Vanoni began her career in theater, performing on Broadway in 1964. Her passion for music, combined with what LaPresse called a “highly personal and sophisticated performing style” and a wide repertoire ranging from jazz to pop, led her to work with major songwriters in Italy and internationally.

Ornella Vanoni Launches into International Fame

Her 1961 partnership with famed Genoese singer-songwriter Gino Paoli produced both a love affair and the hit “Senza Fine” (Without End), which launched her onto the international stage. She later collaborated with a variety of renowned artists, including Gil Evans, Herbie Hancock, and George Benson.

Meanwhile, Vanoni won numerous prestigious music festival awards in Italy. She participated in the country’s most popular event, the Sanremo Music Festival, eight times, placing second in 1968 with the song “Casa Bianca.”

Italian pop singer Ornella Vanoni performing in 1982. (Photo by Luciano Viti/Getty Images)

She was a talented songwriter and won the prestigious Tenco Award twice, making her the only Italian singer to receive it as a songwriter and the only woman to win it twice.

Vanoni was also a popular TV guest in her later years due to her unpredictable nature, interesting anecdotes, and disregard for political correctness.

Ornella Vanoni in 2024. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her deep sorrow for the loss of Vanoni, noting how her “unmistakable voice” left an imprint on Italian culture for generations. “Italy loses a unique artist who leaves us with an unrepeatable artistic heritage,” Meloni said, per the AP.