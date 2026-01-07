Pop Singer-Songwriter’s ‘Voice Is Strained,’ Postpones Performances

Pop singer-songwriter James Morrison was forced to postpone some performances after his voice was left strained.

Morrison revealed the unfortunate circumstance at the start of the holiday season. “I’m devastated to say, I am having to reschedule my two in-store performances today at Rough Trade East,” he explained in an Instagram post. “It’s been such a pleasure speaking to you all after the shows so far and performing each night, but my voice is strained, and I am unable to sing tonight.”

He further shared, “I am so incredibly sorry to have to do this again. We promise to reschedule as soon as possible. Thank you for all your patience and understanding.”

Among those who wished him a smooth and quick recovery was Jools Holland, who wrote in the post’s comment section, “Speedy recovery, dear pal x.”

Days after announcing the news about his voice, the pop singer-songwriter announced he was adding additional shows to his upcoming 20 Years of Undiscovered tour.

He will be performing in Southend and Stockton, as well as having an extra Manchester performance at the start of May 2026. The tour is set to run from early May to early June.

James Morrison Makes Interesting Admission About His Voice

During an appearance on James Martin’s Saturday Morning show, James Morrison opened up about his voice.

While chatting about his early years, the singer-songwriter revealed how getting whooping cough from his sister gave him his voice.

“Oh yeah, she nearly killed me,” he said about his sister. “Yeah, but also gave me a career in singing, so I can’t really…”

Martin replied, “You got whooping cough, did you?” And Morrison replied, “Yeah!”

“She came into the hospital to visit me, and I had whooping cough,” the singer-songwriter recalled. “And then she passed it on to me and nearly killed me! But I’m grateful, it’s made me grateful for life, to be fair.”

Morrison further shared, “It’s annoying to me, but some people like it!”