Pop Singer Shocks Fans After Getting ‘Tan Line’ Tattoos

A pop singer is raising the bar on promotion—quite literally leaving her mark with tan line tattoos for her new track.

Videos by Suggest

Kenzie Ziegler surprised her fans with a very on-the-nose nod to her latest single, “Tan Lines,” by sporting bold tan line “tattoos” to match the track’s theme. The 21-year-old took to TikTok on Thursday to share a video montage revealing what appears to be bikini tan lines tattooed across her chest and clavicle, inspired by a sunny day spent in a bikini top.

The footage showed Ziegler, in a black tube top, getting “fitted” for her tattoo. Los Angeles artist Christian Delacruz used tape to outline the design and cream-colored ink to mimic untanned skin.

Images via TikTok / @mackenzieziegler

The former Dance Moms star posed with a smile, glancing at the camera before turning to the mirror. Holding a black bikini top over the tape, she ensured it fit perfectly.

The video showed Ziegler lying on a table while Delacruz used what looked like a real tattoo gun. Of course, she proudly revealed the final result.

Fans React to Singer Apparently Getting ‘Tan Line’ Tattoos

Meanwhile, plenty of the singer’s 23 million TikTok followers were quick to weigh in on the tan line tattoos…

“Kenzie, my precious angel, please tell me you’re joking,” one top comment read. “Please tell me it’s not permanent,” a second comment echoed. “Babe, pls tell me this is a promo,” a third onlooker agreed.

Images via TikTok / @mackenzieziegler

“As long as u like it,’ yet another fan chimed in, adding a crying emoji. “You could have just self tanned around it…” another fan suggested.

Other TikTok denizens speculated on just what the “tattoo” was.

“It’s foundation divas,” one onlooker insisted.

However, the ordeal remains a mystery… for now. The singer has remained silent on the matter, including whether the tattoo is permanent, and has only engaged by liking a few comments.