pop-queen-stuns-in-tiny-shorts-during-intense-workout

An 80s pop icon rocked the tiniest shorts imaginable in a bold workout video that left fans breathless and on the canvas.

Videos by Suggest

Debbie Gibson hit Instagram this weekend, serving up knockout vibes (and legs for days in barely-there shorts). To the smooth groove of Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing,” the pop icon showed off her slick footwork and shadowboxing moves, proving she’s just as fierce in the ring as she is on stage.

The footage ended with several shots of Gibson sporting plenty of sweat and multiple athletic outfits.

“I’m a beginner, but am having the greatest time. I do 2-hour concerts, but this is a whole new kind of stamina !!! Where my boxing fans at ?!?” Gibson wrote alongside the footage.

Gibson also revealed she has been training with Beibut Shumenov, a WBA Light Heavyweight and Cruiserweight World Champion.

“So many parallels between music and sports, and I’m loving finding deeper power and focus and am honoured to be training under the guidance of World Champion @beibutshumenov, who you will meet soon,” the “Electric Youth” singer added.

80’s pop queen Debbie Gibson showcased her boxing moves (and multiple outfits) in a recent Instagram post. (Images via Instagram / Debbie Gibson)

Gibson shared her excitement for Saturday’s shoot, calling it “legendary.” Meanwhile, fans speculated in the comments that the shoot might involve boxing, though Gibson has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors.

Gibson’s Fans Gush Over Her Moves (and Short Shorts)

That said, the comments section was full of fans in awe of Gisbon (and her very short shorts).

“Is there anything you can’t do, Queen? You are my inspiration!” one fan gushed. “Yaaaaa queen!!!! This video will be a knockout!” a second fan added.

“I see so many parallels between many combat sports and performing onstage the way you do! Boxing workouts are most definitely legit! Can’t wait to see you Saturday!!!!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Gibson roasted one troll after they poked fun at her moves in the comments.

“What is she training for flag football?” the unimpressed onlooker wrote.

“Ha Ha Ha. Please post and share any of your videos where you’re conquering something new so I can be equally as supportive,” Gibson replied. “Shadow boxing is a part of a 2-3 hour a day boxing training session I’ve been doing. Having a BLAST. Hope you are too in your life. Much love,” the “Shake Your Love” singer concluded.