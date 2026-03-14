Pop Punk Singer Exits Group: ‘Found Himself on a Different Path’

The singer of a cult favorite pop punk band is calling it quits, breaking the news to fans over Instagram.

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The Baltimore-based nu-punk band, Cherie Amour, took to social media on Feb. 23 to announce the departure of vocalist Trey Miller. The band also includes guitarists Casey Reid and Brendan Willis and drummer Ronnie Sherman.

“There’s no easy way to say any of this, and it’s been a hard time for everyone involved,” the band began. “After mutual discussion over the last few months, we have come to terms with parting ways with Trey.”

“There are no hard feelings, and we all have a bond that can never be broken,” the pop punk group continued. “He found himself on a different path than being in a band, and we cannot force anyone to do anything that’s not right for them. We wish him the best on his journey. Wherever that takes him, we love him, support him, and above all, just want him to be happy.”

The band added that being in a band is “hard” and that doing everything themselves is “VERY stressful.” They explained that it “consumes a lot of your time, your money, your energy,” all while “still working full time as well as your everyday struggles added in.”

Fans of the Pop Punk Band Cherie Amour May Have More To Look Forward to in the Future

However, there was still a glimmer of hope for Cherie Amour fans. They’re soldiering on and looking for a new singer.

The band confirmed that “we (Ronnie, Brendan, and Casey) are continuing to push and do what we know and love” and are now “looking for a singer, a front-person, a performer.” They added that the ideal candidate would be “someone who is dedicated and wants this just as much as us.” While an “RnB style is definitely preferred,” they are “open to hearing just about anyone,” noting that their project “has always been a blend of all of our favorite music and that will always remain the same.”

“What a beautiful thing it is to be able to start anew. We hope to see you on the other side,” the band concluded.

Meanwhile, Miller showed he had no hard feelings by posting a heartfelt comment below the post.

“Love y’all boys and very proud of what we built together. Wishing y’all nothing but the best moving forward,” his comment read.

So far, the band hasn’t issued an update on a potential replacement. Any punk crooners out there… this may be your shot.

Cherie Amour’s latest album, Chrome Hearts, dropped last summer.