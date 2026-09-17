pop-music-star-fractures-rib

An internationally beloved pop music star recently revealed to fans that he’d fractured a rib.
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South Korean rapper and singer Kim Hong-joong, who goes by the stage name Hongjoong, was diagnosed with a rib fracture after going to the doctor for a nagging cough. Hongjoong, who is also a member of the wildly popular South Korean boy band ATEEZ, was “advised by medical professionals to get sufficient rest,” according to his management, KQ Entertainment, via Soompi.
However, the popular music star will soldier on.
Despite his fractured rib, Hongjoong will continue to perform during ATEEZ tour dates. Of course, the injury will limit his trademark dance moves.
“He will continue with his scheduled activities to the extent that his condition allows,” the star’s management explained. KQ Entertainment added that the performer may be doing a bit more hand dancing on stage for the time being.
“Please understand that the extent of Hongjoong’s participation on stage may be adjusted depending on his physical condition,” the company explained to fans.
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old just revealed an upcoming collaboration with another rising pop star. Hongjoong is set to drop the single “ENOuGH,” featuring U.S. singer-songwriter Bazzi.
#HONGJOONG has announced his new single "ENOuGH" w/ #Bazzi, out September 18 at 1PM (KST)!👏 🕺🏻📢🆕🎶💥1⃣8⃣🕐🇰🇷🔥👑🖤— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) September 10, 2026
Pre-save: https://t.co/thqxGTyBoB #ATEEZ #에이티즈 #홍중@ATEEZofficial pic.twitter.com/d7cRod8vgL
The track drops tomorrow (Sept. 18.)