pop-music-star-fractures-rib

An internationally beloved pop music star recently revealed to fans that he’d fractured a rib.

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South Korean rapper and singer Kim Hong-joong, who goes by the stage name Hongjoong, was diagnosed with a rib fracture after going to the doctor for a nagging cough. Hongjoong, who is also a member of the wildly popular South Korean boy band ATEEZ, was “advised by medical professionals to get sufficient rest,” according to his management, KQ Entertainment, via Soompi.

However, the popular music star will soldier on.

Despite his fractured rib, Hongjoong will continue to perform during ATEEZ tour dates. Of course, the injury will limit his trademark dance moves.

Music pop star Hongjoong recently fractured his rib. (Photo by HLL/Imazins via Getty Images)

“He will continue with his scheduled activities to the extent that his condition allows,” the star’s management explained. KQ Entertainment added that the performer may be doing a bit more hand dancing on stage for the time being.

“Please understand that the extent of Hongjoong’s participation on stage may be adjusted depending on his physical condition,” the company explained to fans.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old just revealed an upcoming collaboration with another rising pop star. Hongjoong is set to drop the single “ENOuGH,” featuring U.S. singer-songwriter Bazzi.

The track drops tomorrow (Sept. 18.)



