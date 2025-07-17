Pop Music Queen Diagnosed With Osteonecrosis, Cancels Big Concert

A pop music star was forced to cancel a big concert after she was diagnosed with bone tissue disease, osteonecrosis.

Korea Times reports that Korean pop music star BoA confirmed she was diagnosed with acute osteonecrosis in her knee and had to cancel her concert in August. She was scheduled to kick off her new tour with shows at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Aug. 30 and 31.

Her agency, SM Entertainment, revealed this is the fifth solo concert to be canceled due to health-related concerns.

“We sincerely apologize to fans for the sudden news,” the agency shared in a statement. “This was a difficult decision made with the artist’s health as our top priority, and we ask for your understanding.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, osteonecrosis (also known as Avascular necrosis) is a painful bone condition that gets worse over time and can affect mobility. It occurs when something cuts off blood flow to one of the bones.

Causes of this illness include broken bones, dislocated hips, radiation therapy, and alcohol misuse. Most people require surgery or joint replacement to alleviate pain and enhance mobility.

The Pop Music Star Is Still Planning to Release a New Album Despite Concert Cancellations

Although nearly half a dozen of her concerts have been canceled due to her health, BoA’s upcoming album is still scheduled for release later this year. The record will mark the 25th anniversary of her music debut.

“As this year is a meaningful milestone for BoA, we will move forward with the album release as scheduled,” the agency added. “We will announce future concert plans depending on her recovery progress following surgery.”

BoA also took to Instagram this week to give her fans a sneak peek of her upcoming album. In a video, she is seen checking items on a “to-do” list. The last of the items listed was “Rearrange album track order.”

She then had at the bottom of the list, “That’s all, folks!”

“Coming Sooonnn,” BoA wrote in the post’s caption.