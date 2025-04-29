Pop Music Legend’s Concert Canceled in Favor of NBA Playoff Game

A pop music legend was forced to cancel her first-ever Denver concert in favor of an NBA playoff game.

According to the Denver Post, Kylie Minogue had to shut down her first-ever performance in Denver’s Ball Arena due to the Denver Nuggets playing the L.A. Clippers in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Ticketmaster announced the cancellation on its website. “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the message reads. “You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days.”

Ticketmaster further stated, “If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.”

The Denver Nuggets will now host the L.A. Clippers at the Ball Arena on Tuesday.

Kylie Minogue Speaks Out After Her Denver Concert Was Canceled For An NBA Game

Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue took to her Instagram Story to speak out about her Denver concert being canceled for the NBA playoff game.

“I’m so sorry that we’re now unable to visit Denver on the Tension Tour due to a scheduling conflict with the NBA playoffs,” she wrote.

Minogue then said that she was “really looking forward” to performing in Colorado for the first time.

However, she did wish the Denver Nuggets good luck at the big game. “Sending my best to the Denver Nuggets for their hometown games,” she wrote. “And I really hope to visit you all in Denver soon.”

Minogue is set to perform her three final US and Canada Tension tour dates on May 2. She will then be heading to Europe, followed by South America and Mexico. The tour will end on Aug. 26.