Police Station Closes After Pennsylvania Officer Dies By Suicide At Parking Lot

A Pennsylvania police department is mourning the loss of one of its officers. Reportedly, one unnamed officer took his own life at the parking lot of a Montgomery County police station.

The Upper Providence Township Police Department (UPTPD), located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reported the death of one of their officers via a Facebook post during the night of Monday, June 2.

“Tragically, an Upper Providence Township Police Officer took his own life in the parking lot of the township campus this evening,” the UPTP said. “There was no danger to the public at any time.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and his family. We thank the public for their grace as we navigate this tragedy. We will have no further statement tonight.”

Two hours earlier, the UPTPD posted that the Upper Providence Police Department and Montgomery County Detectives conducted a joint investigation at the Upper Providence Township Campus following an unspecified incident.

During the morning of Tuesday, June 3, the UPTPD announced that the Upper Providence Police Station would remain closed for the whole day. Fellow Montgomery County agencies would patrol the area to allow the officers to mourn.

“Mutual Aid Police Officers from partner agencies in Montgomery County will be on patrol in the township for the next few days,” the UPTPD said. “We appreciate the continued support from the community and our mutual aid partners.”

No further information was revealed by the police, and the identity of the deceased police officer remains unknown.

According to WPVI, shots were head outside the Upper Providence Police Station located on Black Rock Road.

The UPTPD posts have been flooded with messages of condolences from members of the community.

Pennsylvania Officer Dies By Suicide

This tragic death comes months after a fellow Pennsylvania officer, Ryan Kingerski, 26, died by suicide after undergoing eye surgery.

Since his August 2024 LASIK surgery, Kingerski experienced a plethora of debilitating symptoms, including blurry vision, headaches, and face buzzing, according to Today.com. His father, Tim, stated that he wasn’t able to go back to work with the Penn Hills Police Department.

After months of failed attempts to improve his symptoms and pain, Ryan Kingerski took his own life on January 25, 2025.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.