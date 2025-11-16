Police Officer in Critical Condition Following Accident With Vice President Vance’s Motorcade

A Tennessee police officer is in critical condition after he was involved in an accident involving Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade.

According to Fox News, the accident occurred on Nov. 14 and involved a Maryville, Tennessee, police officer on a motorcycle and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in an SUV. Both vehicles were reportedly providing a “dignitary protection detail escort in Maryville for Vice President Vance.

The Maryville police officer has been identified as Justin Brown. He was transported to the nearby University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was listed as in critical condition as of Nov. 15. He sustained “significant injuries” after undergoing surgery.

Maryville Police Department Chief Tony Crisp said a “group of citizens” at the accident scene immediately administered first aid to Brown. He stated the critizens’ actions played a “criticial role” in saving the police officer’s life.

“To those individuals whose quick response saved FTO Brown’s life last night, we could never thank you enough,” Crisp said. “You are true heroes.”

Crisp went on to acknowledge the prayers for Brown and the police department following the accident. “We are grateful for each and every one,” he stated. “And appreciate the prayers and support from all over the state. Our hearts and prayers also go out to the trooper involved in the crash.”

The state trooper has not been identified, but was transported to the nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is Investigating the Crash Between the Police Officer, the State Trooper, and Vance’s Motorcade

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it has opened an investigation into the crash between the police officer, the trooper, and Vance’s motorcade.

“The incident took place during an executive protection mission involving multiple law enforcement agencies,” the agency shared in a statement.

Meanwhile, Katherine Pierce, the U.S. Secret Service’s resident agent in charge in Knoxville, also stated the agency was monitoring the situation.

“The U.S. Secret Service is closely monitoring a serious traffic incident involving local law enforcement personnel that occurred this evening in Maryville, Tennessee, while they were supporting a protective motorcade movement,” she explained in a statement.

Pierce pointed out that “protectees were not impacted by this incident.”

“Our thoughts are with those officers, their families, and their agencies,” she added.