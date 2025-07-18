Police Dog Dies After Being Left In Hot Car

A newly deputized police dog named Georgia died after being left inside a hot car while her handler went inside the sheriff’s office. Investigations found that the patrol car Georgia was in was malfunctioning, resulting in her death.

According to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident occurred on Sunday, July 13, in Trenton, Georgia. While Georgia’s handler was inside the sheriff’s office, the K-9 was left inside a patrol car. The heat index at the time, as per the DCSO, was around 100 to 102 degrees.

Tragically, K-9 Georgia was found dead inside the vehicle’s kennel.

An investigation carried out by the DCSO determined that the patrol car’s air conditioner compressor malfunctioned while Georgia was inside the vehicle. Moreover, the vehicle required a total replacement of the compressor.

Furthermore, at the time of the incident, the vehicle’s heat alarm was also not functioning.

“Those previous two factors, coupled with K-9 Georgia being left unattended for what we considered to be an unacceptable amount of time, contributed to her passing,” the DCSO said.

Measures

Given the tragedy of K-9 Georgia’s loss, the DCSO announced several policy changes. These include taking any K-9 vehicles out of service if any essential K-9 equipment is not fully functioning. Additionally, K-9 units will not be left inside vehicles for “extended periods of time” during the summer.

Regarding Georgia’s handler, the DCSO announced that they are no longer employed by the sheriff’s office. The incident will also be turned over to the Dade County District Attorney’s Office. It will determine whether prosecution is warranted in connection with Georgia’s untimely death.

Finally, the DCSO promised to be “100% transparent” about this incident. They will release additional details, pending the Dade County District Attorney’s Office decision.

“Our hearts are aching at the loss of K-9 Georgia,” the DCSO added. “Many of you know that she was donated to us by a local family, at no cost to the sheriff’s office. She was an amazing bloodhound who was sweet, goofy, and had all the potential to be the ‘best of the best.'”

” She will be deeply missed by everyone at our office, and by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her.”