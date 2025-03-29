Police Detail Events Surrounding Slaying of TLC Reality Personality and His Girlfriend

New details have surfaced about the deaths of an Alabama man, known for his appearances on TLC’s My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding, and his girlfriend.

Teddy Edward “T.J.” Lee Jr., 34, and Brittany “Taylor” Brewer, 33, lost their lives on February 13 in Birmingham, succumbing to multiple gunshot wounds to their heads and necks.

The fatal shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 4900 block of 41st Street North. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene at 8:12 p.m., according to AL.com.

The TLC Reality Personality Allegedly Argued with the Suspect Over a Dog Previously

Demetrius Walton, 43, has been charged with capital murder in connection to a double homicide. Testimony revealed that Walton and one of the victims, Lee, had argued over a dog one to two weeks before the incident.

On March 13, Walton attended a preliminary hearing before Jefferson County District Judge William Bell. Walton’s attorney argued insufficient evidence, but the case was sent to a grand jury, and Walton was ordered to be held without bond.

Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Charissa Henrich is leading the prosecution. He questioned Birmingham homicide detective Ronald Davenport about the night of the shooting. Davenport testified that Lee was driving the car, while Brewer was in the passenger seat.

Davenport said police found multiple shell casings and bullet holes around a black Jeep Renegade. A handgun was recovered inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, items found outside included a cell phone, $20, crystal meth in a plastic bag, and a Crown Royal bag with loose ammunition.

Police Allege the Fatal Shooting Occured Where the TLC Personality Intended to Sell Drugs

The shooting occurred outside an apartment where Lee intended to sell drugs, police allege. According to Davenport, the buyer had just arrived home to find Walton, his girlfriend, and another woman already present.

“He had already spoken to the victims, primarily Teddy Lee,’’ Davenport explained. “Mr. Lee was supposed to come over and sell him some drugs.“

After arriving home, the resident received a text from Lee questioning Walton’s presence. Shortly after, Walton and his girlfriend left in a silver Land Rover. Nearby, a Tarrant officer reported seeing a silver Land Rover fleeing the scene following gunfire.

Henrich inquired whether there was any tension or conflict between the victims and Walton.

“He had mentioned there was a previous argument about a week or two prior between TJ and the defendant regarding a dog,” Davenport claimed.

Davenport said he learned of a witness, a woman who lived near the shooting. She told police she saw the Jeep and Land Rover parked in the driveway outside the apartment. She heard arguing, then gunfire.

A witness reported to police that a third person was in the Jeep with the victims but fled the scene. She claimed the shooters were in a silver vehicle, and someone outside returned fire at the Land Rover. She also noted multiple people were outside during the shooting and mentioned seeing the resident in the doorway, contradicting the resident’s account.

The resident informed police of Walton’s nearby address, prompting the department’s Crime Reduction Team to establish surveillance at his residence.

The Suspect Details His Side of the Story

Walton told detectives that he and his girlfriend went to a resident’s apartment to use Wi-Fi to pay a phone bill. As they left, gunfire broke out, and a bullet struck their Land Rover, passing through the rear and driver’s windows while they drove away.

Although Walton’s vehicle was hit, he chose not to call 911.

Walton informed detectives about a previous dispute with Lee regarding a dog. However, Davenport testified that no shell casings were discovered on the roadway, contradicting Walton’s claim that his vehicle was hit by gunfire while he was driving away.

The detective confirmed that no murder weapon had been recovered and stated that the investigation remains active. Efforts are ongoing to identify others who were present at the scene that night. During questioning by Anthony, Davenport revealed that when the first officers arrived, they found the resident near the victims’ Jeep.

“As a matter of fact, he was opening the door and they stopped him and put him in handcuffs,’’ Anthony declared. “Had [the resident] called 911?”

Davenport replied that he had not.

Henrich argued there was probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. They cited a prior dispute, witness testimony, and evidence of Walton’s damaged vehicle fleeing the scene.

Anthony pushed back.

“We think they haven’t shown probable cause,’’ Anthony explained.

“We know [the resident] is a liar because he told them he didn’t see anything and if you believe [the female witness] he was standing at the door at the time of the incident.”

“My client was running from a shooting and when he got to his house, he walked up to the detectives,’’ Anthony added. “They can’t show you my client was involved in this shooting.”