‘Breaking Amish’ Cast Member Mary Schmucker Dead at 65, Cause of Death Revealed

Mama Mary Schmucker, a fan-favorite star of TLC’s popular reality series Breaking Amish, has passed away at the age of 65.

Schmucker died at her Pennsylvania home on Friday following a courageous battle with colon cancer that began in 2022, her family confirmed via TMZ.

Mary, a mother of five, entered hospice care in November 2024. In an Instagram post, her daughter-in-law Rebecca shared the news, asking for prayers to ease Mary’s pain.

Mary quickly became a breakout star during the first season of the TLC show. She later gained even more recognition on its spinoff, Return to Amish. Over time, she built a dedicated following of 35,000 Instagram fans, treating them to regular livestreams—until her health took a turn for the worse.

Fans Pay Tribute to Mama Mary Schmucker

Her final post on Instagram from September 2023 has since been overwhelmed with heartfelt messages from fans mourning her passing.

“Sleep in Peace Mama Mary… ur work is done here,” one fan wrote. “RIP Queen. We will miss you so damn much!! The world is definitely a darker place without you,” a second fan added. “RIP Mary you will be missed by all,” a third fan wrote.

Breaking Amish was a reality show that followed five young Anabaptists, including Abe Schmucker, as they ventured to New York City to experience life beyond their sheltered communities. The series explored their journey of self-discovery and the difficult decision of whether to return to their traditional way of life. Airing on TLC from 2012 to 2014, the show spanned 44 episodes. Abe’s mother, Schmucker, played a prominent role in Season 2, which aired in 2013.

Mary is survived by her husband, Chester, and their five children. They include Abe, Katie Ann, and Andy, who were also featured on the show.