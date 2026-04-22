Rapper Died of Fentanyl Overdose: Latest Findings in Luci4’s Death

Weeks after up-and-coming rapper Luci4 suddenly passed away at the age of 23, his cause of death has been revealed.

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According to TMZ, the rapper, whose real name is James Dear and sometimes goes by Axxturel, died as a result of fentanyl toxicity. He was discovered in a friend’s Los Angeles-area home in the early hours of February 22.

Dear’s manager, Kayla G, confirmed his death in a TikTok post. “I am devastated to inform you that today, James, Luci4, Axxturel has passed away,” she wrote. “He was truly a leader a king and a musician and a genius.”

She further stated, “There’s nobody like him, and there will never be. We all loved him dearly. Rest Easy. Please allow family and friends privacy and patience during this difficult time.”

The rapper’s grandparents previously told TMZ that they were suspicious about his passing because they had previously warned him about the people he was associating with. They pointed out that his wallet was found empty, with no money or ID in it.

However, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has ruled his death accidental.

Born in August 2002, Luci4 started his music career in 2016. His debut song, “Bodypartz,” was released in late 2020.

After the song gained popularity on TikTok, the rapper signed with Atlantic Records. In 2024, “Bodypartz” was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Luci4’s Father Spoke About An Airport Incident that Occurred Hours Before the Rapper’s Death

Following the news that Luci4 died, the rapper’s father, James Dear IV, told TMZ that his son experienced an incident at LAX hours before his death.

According to his father, the rapper was running late to catch a 10:52 flight to Miami for a concert. However, there was a pre-boarding issue with TSA, and he grew frustrated. The incident led to LAX Police being involved, and the rapper was detained.

Law enforcement officials had reached out to Luci4’s grandmother to “inquire about his mental welfare and had concerns that he may have been under the influence.”

She was told that he would be taken to a nearby hospital because he allegedly had “erratic behvaior and for his safety.” He called her 20 minutes later to say that he was no longer detained but wasn’t able to make his flight. He said he was going to stop by her residence to change his clothes, but he didn’t show.

Luci4 was discovered deceased hours later.

The rapper’s father added he had no history of “diagnosed” mental illnesses.