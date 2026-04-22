‘Tragic Accident’: Brian Kirby Found Unresponsive on Church Roof

Brian Kirby, a former MLB prospect who became an HVAC technician, died last week while working on a church roof.

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Deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office were called to Graves Memorial Baptist Church in North Little Rock, Arkansas, around 11:20 a.m., as reported by The Christian Post. Citing the sheriff’s office report, the outlet noted that deputies used a drone to find Kirby’s body near two air conditioning units on the roof, where he was unresponsive.

Kirby was 46.

In a Facebook statement, Graves Memorial Baptist Church described Kirby’s death as a “tragic accident,” adding that he was an employee of Kirby Heating and Air working on the building’s HVAC system.

“Tragically, he lost his life. He was a highly skilled and experienced HVAC technician. His loss is deeply felt,” the church shared in a statement on April 15, noting that services were canceled that evening in light of the news.

“We ask that you please pray for the Brian Kirby family, the Kirby Heating and Air team, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking situation,” the church added. “May God bring comfort and peace in the midst of this sorrow.”

Brian Kirby Was Drafted By Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians Before His HVAC Career

Before his career in HVAC services, Kirby was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1997 MLB June Amateur Draft. The Cleveland Indians also drafted him in 2001. He played for minor and independent league teams from 2001 to 2005.

Meanwhile, Kirby’s cousin, Allison Avra Guerin, paid tribute to him in the wake of his death.

“There are things of this world that I will just never understand,” Guerin wrote on Facebook. “It truly breaks my heart to its core. But I do know the promise of eternity on the other side. And for that, I can only rejoice through the sadness, knowing Brian is there celebrating until we meet again soon.”

According to Guerin, Kirby is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their two daughters.