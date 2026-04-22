Garret Anderson’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for former Angels All-Star and World Series hero Garret Anderson has been revealed.

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According to The New York Post, the 53-year-old died from acute necrotizing pancreatitis. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner’s office confirmed Anderson passed away last week from the condition, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as a health problem where part of the pancreas dies.

The spokesperson also added that Anderson’s death was ruled natural.

Anderson’s wife, Teresa, had previously told ESPN she believed her husband died of a heart attack.

Anderson had a medical emergency at his Newport Beach, California, home on April 16. Police records show a call for “medical aid” was placed from the home at 1:17 p.m.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson,” the Angels said in a statement the next day.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson.



Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/RyF5qa7OPE — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 17, 2026

“Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Anderson family.”

The Angels’ Special Tribute to Garret Anderson

A three-time All-Star, Anderson was a key player in the Angels’ 2002 World Series championship. He spent most of his 17-year career with the team, setting franchise records for games played (2,013), hits (2,368), runs scored (1,024), RBIs (1,292), and total bases (3,743). From 1997 to 2003, only Hall of Famer Derek Jeter had more hits in baseball.

Anderson was named MVP of the 2003 All-Star Game and also won the Home Run Derby that same year.

Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Known for his durability, Anderson averaged 156 games per year over his first eight seasons. He retired in 2011 with 2,529 hits and a .293 career batting average. In 2016, he was also inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame.

More recently, he had been working as a broadcaster for the Angels.

Meanwhile, the Angels will wear a memorial patch on their jerseys for the remainder of the season to honor Anderson.