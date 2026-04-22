Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dies ‘Peacefully, in His Favorite Chair’: Dave Mason Was 79

Dave Mason, the lead singer and co-founder of Traffic and a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, has passed away.

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The 79-year-old died at his home on Sunday, April 19. No cause of death has been revealed.

A post on Mason’s Facebook account shared that he passed away peacefully, stating that “after cooking an amazing dinner with his beloved wife Winifred, he sat down to take a nap with sweet Star (the Maltese) at his feet.”

“He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much. A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end,” the statement added. “He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever.”

In 2024, Mason canceled his Traffic Jam Tour after his doctors advised against all touring activity due to “a serious heart condition.” The following year, he retired from touring altogether.

Why Dave Mason Called Himself the ‘Forrest Gump of Rock’

Born in Worcester, England, on May 10, 1946, Mason moved to California in 1969. He was a founding member of the band Traffic in the 1960s and later launched a successful solo career after leaving the group.

Dave Mason in 1968. (Photo by Chris Walter/Getty Images)

Beyond his contributions to Traffic, Mason was also recognized for his collaborations with music legends like Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, and the Rolling Stones. He penned the soulful track “Feelin’ Alright?,” which was famously reimagined by Joe Cocker in 1969. Mason’s solo career also featured the popular 1977 ballad, “We Just Disagree.”

Meanwhile, in 2004, Mason was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Traffic.

“I’m kind of the Forrest Gump of rock,” Mason told USA TODAY in 2024.

In March 2025, he released his 21st album, A Shade of Blues. It also featured appearances by Michael McDonald and Joe Bonamassa.

Mason is survived by his wife, Winifred Wilson; his daughter, Danielle; his nephew, John (Trish) Leonard; his niece, Michelle Leonard; and his brothers-in-law, Sloan (Claudia) Wilson and Walton (Barbara Sims) Wilson. He was preceded in death by his son, True, and his sister, Valerie Leonard.