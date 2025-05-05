A Texas police department uses Justin Timberlake’s mugshot to advise the public on how to avoid a DWI, reminding everyone to abide by the law.

In a Facebook post, the Carrollton, Texas Police Department used the mugshot and referred to the “It’s Gonna Be May” running joke.

“DON’T LET THIS BE YOU!” the post reads. “Tips to Avoid Getting a DWI.”

The police department wrote that the first tip is not to drive if you have been drinking at all. “Even ‘Just a couple’ can impair judgment,” the post reads. “Buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

Photo by Carrollton, Texas Police Department/Facebook

The following few tips recommend that the person have a designated sober driver, use a rideshare service, or stay the night at a nearby residence.

The post continued, “Host responsibly. If you’re throwing the party, offer non-alcoholic drinks, collect keys, and help guests get home safely.

It was further noted that people should be honest with themselves before getting behind the wheel of a car. “If you even think you might be too impaired to drive, you probably are. Don’t risk it.”

The law enforcement officials also stated that alcohol wasn’t the only thing that could impair drivers. “Keep an eye on medication,” they pointed out. “Many prescriptions and even over-the-counter meds can impair your ability to drive when mixed with alcohol.”

People were encouraged to know their limits and not test them. “Everyone metabolizes alcohol differently. Don’t try to ‘guess’ if you’re okay to drive.”

The official went on to add that DWIs can cost drivers thousands of dollars as well as their licenses, jobs, and even someone’s life. “Always choose a safer option!”

Justin Timberlake Was Arrested For a DWI Last Summer

The Facebook post comes nearly a year after Justin Timberlake was arrested for a DWI in Sag Harbor, New York.

On June 18, the singer and songwriter was pulled over and issued two citations: one for running a stop sign and one for failing to keep in the lane.

He was released from police custody nine hours after his first arraignment at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court. According to the arrest report, Timberlake allegedly told officials he had only one martini shortly before getting behind the wheel of his car.

Despite his claim, he did not take a breathalyzer. Months later, he pleaded guilty to a noncriminal driving while impaired traffic violation. He received a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit of his choosing, and the requirement to make a public safety announcement.