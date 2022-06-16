After Learning To Make Poached Scrambled Eggs, I’m Never Going Back

What makes the best-scrambled eggs is a matter of debate among ultimate breakfast fans. From the common addition of a splash of water to more unique ingredients like adding baking powder, there is an endless amount of methods for creating fluffy, scrambled eggs.

While additions like cream and water play a part in the finished product, even more important to creating soft, pillowy eggs is the technique. Cooking eggs low and slow is often credited with creating the best texture, but who among us has 30 minutes to spare carefully stirring these precious curdles?

Thankfully, you can enjoy fluffy eggs sooner rather than later thanks to one brilliant YouTuber. ‌Everyday‌ ‌Gourmet‌ ‌chef ‌Justine ‌Schofield shows us how to make‌ ‌creamy‌ ‌scrambled‌ ‌eggs‌ ‌by‌ ‌poaching‌ ‌them.

How Do You Make Poached Scrambled Eggs?

If you want the fluffiest, silkiest scrambled eggs, try Schofield’s‌ ‌simple hybrid method,‌ ‌poached‌ ‌scrambled‌ ‌eggs. ‌”If you’re wanting a healthier version of scrambled eggs, without the butter and oil, this is ‌the way to do it,” Schofield shares.

Schofield says you’ll need fresh, free-range eggs to get started. ‌In a bowl, she cracks three eggs and beats them vigorously until they are‌ ‌well‌ ‌combined. ‌In the meantime, she suggests preparing a pot of low-boiling‌ ‌salted‌ ‌water. Adding salt to water is essential, Schofield explains, as it not only enhances flavor but ‌also‌ ‌binds‌ ‌the‌ ‌eggs‌ ‌together.

Next, she starts stirring the water in a clockwise direction creating a whirlpool. Schofield pours the eggs into the swirling water and covers them with a lid.

“This is one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a long time,” she says waiting for the eggs to cook. “Now we wait for about 10 to 20 seconds,” she explains. “The eggs should rise to the surface, then I’m going to strain it off and serve it with a nice big chunk of toast,” she adds.

About 15 seconds later, she removes the lid to reveal scrambled eggs that are perfectly cooked. Before‌ ‌sampling, Schofield scoops the eggs from the water with a skimmer and taps them on a paper towel to remove ‌moisture. ‌Following that, she places the eggs on a plate, tops them with green onion, and serves them with‌ ‌olive‌ ‌oil‌ ‌toast.

Voilà,‌ ‌perfect‌ ‌scrambled‌ ‌eggs‌ ‌in‌ minutes. It might just‌ ‌be‌ ‌the‌ ‌easiest‌ ‌way‌ ‌to make‌ ‌the‌ ‌fluffiest‌ ‌scramble‌ ‌ever.

Level Up Your Eggs

The best way to raise your scramble game is with poached scrambled eggs. ‌A gentle simmer eliminates the need for extra ingredients or‌ ‌steps.

Like Schofield says, if you’re looking for a healthier version of scrambled eggs, poaching them is the way to go. ‌But healthier doesn’t mean bland. ‌Kosher salt and a drizzle of olive oil enhance the flavor of the eggs, ensuring they’re ‌delicious. ‌‌‌

Next time you’re craving scrambled eggs give poaching a try. Poached scrambled eggs will undoubtedly become your new breakfast staple.

