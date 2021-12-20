I Found The Holy Grail Of Blankets That Keeps Me Cozy All Year Long

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Getting a good night’s sleep is the foundation of your day being great, or one you drag yourself through until it’s time for bed again. While there are many factors that play into getting a quality night’s rest, one important piece is having comfortable bedding that will keep you cozy without being too hot.

Living in the midwest, each year is filled with everything from humid summer nights to bone-chilling winter darkness. While you can certainly have summer and winter bedding, it can be a pain when temperatures fluctuate quickly, plus the added costs. I’ve been on the hunt for something that is versatile for all seasons, and I finally found the blanket that fits the bill.

The Softest Blanket You’ll Ever Find For The Coziest Night’s Sleep

As soon as I took my new All Seasons Blanket from Peacock Alley out of its protective bag, I was immediately stunned at just how soft and plush this 100% cotton blanket was to the touch. Feeling almost like fleece, the material instantly gave me luxury cashmere vibes. Yet unlike wool and polyester, cotton is a highly durable material that easily lasts for years while also being naturally hypoallergenic. Another huge plus is that cotton’s numerous fibers actually traps air between you and the material, which translates to warm and toasty coziness in the winter as well as breathable, cool comfort in the summer.

Sourced from the top (and most responsible) mills in the world–most notably in Portugal, the quality of Peacock Alley’s All Seasons Blanket is one you can see and feel. Complete with a textured binding on all four sides, I could instantly tell this blanket will stand up to many nights with my partner and three cats in tow.

Comforter Vs. Blanket: What’s Best For Your Bed?

(Peacock Alley)

The biggest difference between a comforter and a blanket is simply construction. A blanket is one layer of fabric, typically making it more lightweight and easy to clean. A comforter, on the other hand, consists of two layers of fabric with some sort of insulating filling inside, making it generally heavier and warmer.

While it’s common to find comforters as the top layer on a bed, finding one that doesn’t make you too hot can at times be challenging. Plus, most are too big or bulky to be easily cleaned at home in a washing machine.

A blanket, on the other hand, is more versatile. Use alone in warmer spring and summer months, or year round if you tend to sleep hot or live in a warmer climate. The right blanket can be just enough in cooler fall and winter months, or can be added to a comforter for an extra layer of warmth as well. Many are also machine washable, including Peacock Alley’s All Season Blanket. Simply wash on the gentle cycle with cold water, and tumble dry low for the best results.

In the end, the choice between comforter and blanket on your bed is a personal one, but also one that doesn’t have to be exclusive. Personally, I have yet to find a comforter that I’m not constantly kicking off when I get too hot–only to sleepily pull back up when I inevitably get too cold again. Having an all seasons blanket has been a godsend for helping to regulate my body temperature so I can sleep more soundly through the night.

Peacock Alley Has Numerous 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

(Peacock Alley)

I’m guilty of reading reviews for everything I buy, even if it’s just as simple as ordering toothpaste. But getting that first-hand feedback is an invaluable resource when it comes to wading through the sea of similar products out there.

When it comes to Peacock Alley’s All Season Blanket, I was instantly impressed with it’s over 300 5-star reviews. Could it really be that good? Let me tell you–it is!

After years of buying cheap bedding, I was amazed at how much better I slept using this blanket. The incredible softness felt amazing against my skin, and I felt warm without being hot all night, even with temperatures nearing freezing outside.

Other buyers reflected this sentiment. “I adore this blanket. It is good in any weather and lasts, lasts, lasts,” one recent reviewer gushed.

“Wanted an extra large cotton blanket so my husband and I would not fight over the covers at night. While the blanket is pricey, it is well worth the money. Heavy weight but [will] not make you hot in the night. This is a beautiful, substantial blanket and I would not hesitate to buy another,” wrote another.

And speaking to its durability, one loyal fan wrote, “Exceptionally high quality! I purchased a queen size all-season Peacock Alley blanket over 30 years ago. I am still using it, and after 30+ years of laundering, the fibers are still thick and soft. I highly recommend this product!”

It’s no wonder Peacock Alley’s All Season Blanket is their best seller!

Find The Size And Color That Best Suits You

From nursery cribs to King beds to even wonderful throws for the couch, Peacock Alley has you covered. Their All Seasons Blanket is available in the following sizes:

Crib (36″ x 50″)

Throw (51″ x 71″)

Twin/Twin XL (90″ x 70″)

Full/Queen (90″ x 90″)

King/California King (108″ x 90″)

Super King (120″ x 100″)

When choosing the best size for you, it’s important to note that due to the natural fiber content, the blanket can shrink between 10-12 percent upon laundering. That said, ensuring it is washed in cold water and dried in low heat will help reduce any possible shrinkage.

When it comes to colors, Peacock Alley thrives with soft, warm neutrals that accent any style or decor effortlessly. Currently, their All Seasons Blanket is available in classic white, creamy natural, beige linen, warm light grey flint, charcoal dark grey, soft light blue, and the newest edition blush pink.

For an added personal touch, Peacock Alley will embroider a monogram onto any color or size blanket. This is a great option if gifting these fabulous blankets, especially to newlyweds or to parents for their newest bundle of joy.

Quality You’ll Love, Guaranteed

Purchasing from Peacock Alley is one you can feel confident about. Forget about costly shipping fees, as every US order placed receives free shipping and free returns. Additionally, all items are backed by a 30-Day Guarantee, so if you don’t love it, you can easily return for a complete refund.

I have a feeling you won’t be disappointed though, and Peacock Alley’s loyal fan base for over 45 years can also stand testament to that. Founded in 1973 by Mary Ella Gabler, Peacock Alley has been on a mission to provide luxury bedding and bath linens that are both beautiful and meaningful. From the thoughtful, simple designs that will never go out of style to the impeccable quality that lasts for years, all of Peacock Alley’s products are made to make every day even better.