plane-passengers-panic-after-oxygen-masks-deploy-on-flight

An Air France flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a sudden loss of the plane’s cabin pressure caused the crew to deploy oxygen masks.

On Friday, January 3, an Airbus A318 flying from Paris to Barcelona faced a serious incident. According to The New York Post, just 17 minutes into the flight, cabin pressure suddenly dropped, causing an emergency.

Footage shared on social media captures the aftermath of the incident. It showed visibly shaken passengers speaking in hushed tones, with oxygen masks hanging loosely before them.

A dramatic video shows oxygen masks deploying onboard an Air France Airbus A318 due to a pressurization issue. The aircraft, registered F-GUGR, was operating flight AF1448 from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG). pic.twitter.com/Vo0z68kq0z — Humanity 2029 (@Humanity2027) January 4, 2025

The crew declared an emergency, prompting the pilot to return to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. The aircraft safely landed approximately 40 minutes after takeoff.

Both the departing and returning flights were canceled to allow crews to conduct emergency inspections of the aircraft.

Following the Oxygen Mask Deployment and Emergency Landing, All Passengers Were Rebooked

Fortunately, no passengers or crew were harmed during the incident. All individuals were promptly rebooked on alternative flights to reach their original destinations, per Aviation 24.

An Air France spokesperson clarified the incident in a statement. They explained that the masks deployed prematurely as a precaution. However, they noted the “automatic mask drop altitude” had not been reached.

“Air France crews are trained regularly to manage this type of situation in accordance with the manufacturer’s procedures,” the airline added. “Air France regrets the inconvenience due to this situation and reminds [us] that the safety of its customers and crew members is its absolute imperative.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the depressurization issue.

Meanwhile, many onlookers weighed in on the footage of the passengers panicking after the oxygen masks were deployed.

“Passengers freak out with masks in planes, but did they remember to put it on themselves before the children and that the bag might not inflate?” one armchair expert bemoaned on X.

“Let’s be real: no one is ever really calm when oxygen masks drop,” one thoughtful X user wrote. Air France might want to reassure passengers, but the truth is that incidents like this only add to the growing anxiety around flying,” they added.

However, one onlooker couldn’t help but shoot off a joke over the sight. “I’m sorry. I had chili with beans and green peppers before the flight,” they quipped.