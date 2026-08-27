Major ‘Good Morning America’ Anchor Quietly Welcomed Child With Girlfriend Earlier This Year

A Good Morning America anchor just welcomed child number five, his first with his current long-time girlfriend.

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Indeed, Michael Strahan and his girlfriend Kayla Quick welcomed a new little one, a baby girl, earlier this year, according to TMZ. The 54-year-old Good Morning America co-anchor is already a dad to four adult children from previous relationships, with ages ranging from 34 to 21. Meanwhile, this is the first baby for his 37-year-old girlfriend of over a decade.

The couple, who have never shared how they met publicly, are famously private. The former NFL star and Quick, who co-founded a wellness company called FIZZNESS, are also rarely photographed together.

‘Good Morning America’ anchor Michael Strahan welcomed his 5th baby with his girlfriend, Kayla Quick. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Strahan’s 21-year-old daughter Isabella went through a cancer journey from 2023 to 2025. Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023 and underwent emergency surgery, along with two additional procedures, documenting her experiences on social media.

(Photo by Isabella Strahan/TikTok)

As of early 2025, she was cancer-free. However, she undergoes routine scans to ensure the cancer hasn’t returned.

Meanwhile, with four adult children and a brand-new baby, Strahan is gearing up for yet another chapter of parenthood. Better hope he’s prepared to have a teen daughter as he approaches 70!