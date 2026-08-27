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Major ‘Good Morning America’ Anchor Quietly Welcomed Child With Girlfriend Earlier This Year

CultureCelebs
By Craig Garrett
August 27, 2026 | 3:12 p.m. CDT
major-good-morning-america-anchor-quietly-welcomed-child-with-girlfriend-earlier-this-year
Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

A Good Morning America anchor just welcomed child number five, his first with his current long-time girlfriend. 

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Indeed, Michael Strahan and his girlfriend Kayla Quick welcomed a new little one, a baby girl, earlier this year, according to TMZ. The 54-year-old Good Morning America co-anchor is already a dad to four adult children from previous relationships, with ages ranging from 34 to 21. Meanwhile, this is the first baby for his 37-year-old girlfriend of over a decade.

The couple, who have never shared how they met publicly, are famously private. The former NFL star and Quick, who co-founded a wellness company called FIZZNESS, are also rarely photographed together.

major-good-morning-america-anchor-quietly-welcomed-child-with-girlfriend-earlier-this-year
‘Good Morning America’ anchor Michael Strahan welcomed his 5th baby with his girlfriend, Kayla Quick. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Strahan’s 21-year-old daughter Isabella went through a cancer journey from 2023 to 2025. Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023 and underwent emergency surgery, along with two additional procedures, documenting her experiences on social media.

michael-strahans-teen-daughter-isabella-celebrates-final-round-of-chemotherapy-in-brain-cancer-battle
(Photo by Isabella Strahan/TikTok)

As of early 2025, she was cancer-free. However, she undergoes routine scans to ensure the cancer hasn’t returned.

Meanwhile, with four adult children and a brand-new baby, Strahan is gearing up for yet another chapter of parenthood. Better hope he’s prepared to have a teen daughter as he approaches 70!