‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Daughter Announces Pregnancy

There’s another bun in the oven for the Drummond family, and this time, it’s Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s daughter who’s cooking.

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Indeed, Ree Drummond is going to be a grandma… again, with her daughter Alex Drummond Scott taking to social media to announce her latest pregnancy.

“Here we go again!! Another little blessing coming in September 👼🤍 Thank you Lord for our growing family!” the 28-year-old and her husband Mauricio Scott shared on March 4.

“(George is still processing the news 😂),” the caption added, giving a hilarious shoutout to the family’s golden retriever, who seemed blissfully unaware of his new role as big brother to 1-year-old Sofia and the baby-to-be.

Of course, Ree Drummond was the first to congratulate the couple on their happy baby news.

“Ree Ree is just so happy. 🥹 Love you guys!! Wheee!!!” the Pioneer Woman star gushed in the comments.

“YAYYYYY I’m so excited 🥰🥳,” Ree’s younger daughter, Paige, 26, added.

Just a few days later, Alex and her husband returned to social media with more big baby news… the gender reveal.

“Welcome to our non-glamorous gender reveal,” Alex shared in the adorable March 10 clip. She revealed that while the couple had received an email with the baby’s sex two hours earlier, they strategically waited until their 1-year-old daughter Sofia was down for a nap so they could “fully process” the news.

“I think it’s a girl,” Maurcio blurted, adding, “That’s why I wore my ‘girl dad’ hat.”

Though Mauricio claimed he was “excited” for another girl, Alex wasn’t buying it. “I’m convinced he’s bluffing and he really wants a boy,” she admitted.

“I had such a gut feeling this entire time that it’s a boy, but now that we’re here about to do this, I’m second-guessing myself,” Alex added.

After reading the results on an iPad, the couple announces that they’re having a boy.

“I knew it. This pregnancy has been so different,” Alex declared, flexing her maternal instincts.

The clip then cuts to a black-and-white shot of Sofia, which turns to color as her parents learn she’ll have a little brother.

“Soooooooo excited!!!!!” happy grandma Ree gushed in the comments again.

Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, also have a daughter, the aforementioned Paige, two sons, Bryce, 23, and Todd, 21, and a foster son, Jamar Goff, 23.