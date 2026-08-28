‘Awkward’ Star Reveals Pregnancy

An alum of MTV’s teen drama-comedy Awkward just revealed her pregnancy to the world in an adorable social media post.

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Indeed, Jillian Rose Reed, who played the plucky Tamara Kaplan across 5 seasons of Awkward, made her upcoming little one Instagram official yesterday (Aug. 27).

In the footage, set to Riot Teen’s “Mommy, Mamacita,” the 34 year old stand in the foreground as her husband, musician Marty Shannon, stands awkardly in the background.

Then, in an extremely animated fashion, the fun duo lip-syncs the very on the nose dialouge sampled in the track.

“I have a secret,” Reed pretends to say with a sly grin. “All the girls know. Jeremiah knows, but you have to promise me you’re not gonna say anything to any of the other guys because it’s not their business.”

The Alt Home host then raises a string of sonogram pics of the upcoming baby into frame.

“But I’m a mommy,” she lip-syncs before the dup starts to dance to the beat, with “Mommy, Mamacita” repeating several times.

“Been a lil quiet around here, huh? 🤭🫣👶🏻👶🏻,” she captioned the cute post.

Of course, the TV personality’s over 370,000 Instagram followers rushed to the comments to weigh in on her pregnancy reveal.

“YOU ARE A MOMMY. MAMACITA!!! THIS IS THE MOST ICONIC ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!! I am SO SO SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!!!!!!!! You both deserve the world and are gonna be the best parents!!!!!!” actress Kayden Brenna Tokarski gushed.

“Congrats!! I knew it a while ago cus I’ve seen a lot of baby related videos that you have also liked 😂,” one fan noted. Reed shot back with, “I’ve been waiting for someone to point that out 😂😂.”

“Sooooo excited for you and Marty! Congratulations!!!!!” another fan added.

‘Awkward’ star Jillian Rose Reed in 2018. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in the wake of the high-profile passings of icons Dolly Parton and Tim Curry, another fan weighed in with a more spiritual slant.

“Pregnant with the Dolly Parton or Tim Curry reincarnate?!” they wondered.

“What an honor it would be,” Reed replied.

So far, the actress hasn’t revealed any more details about her upcoming baby. However, considering the nature of the announcement, there’s surely much, much more to come…