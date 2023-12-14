Pink Punches Back at Internet Troll Who Said She ‘Got Old’

No longer holding back from critics, Pink took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week to lash out at one of them.

In response to an X user declaring that she “got old,” the So What? songstress clapped back at the remark. “Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day,” she stated. “What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able to still piss off complete strangers just by exiting. F— yeah times 44!”

Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first “grateful”every day. What a blessing to have life, years.

To be this strong, to be able

To still piss off complete strangers just by existing. Fuck yeah times 44! https://t.co/a33Hv1xqww — P!nk (@Pink) December 12, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Pink has lashed out at critics. While the singer was celebrating her 44th birthday in September, another internet troll used a picture of Eddie Izzard to make comments about her. She immediately shared her thoughts about the unnecessary jab, which has since been deleted.

“Thank you so much,” she said to the internet troll. “I just showed my 12-year-old daughter your post. I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one.”

Pink Recently Revealed She Received Death Threats Over Some Messages She Shared With Fans

During her 60 Minutes interview in October, Pink revealed how she had received death threats over some of the messages she has shared with fans. However, that doesn’t stop her from speaking out.

“I guess I look at it in a very specific way,” she explained about the death threats. “If I’m a mystery to you, how can I expect you to connect with me? and if I’m a person who’s despite connection, then why would the mystery be interesting to me? I want to know you. I want you to know me.”

Pink also reflected on reconciling with her mother after a physical altercation. She described the incident as her one regret in life. I had a chip on my shoulder,” she recalled. The singer and songwriter explained she grew up in a house where her parents would be screaming at each other every day.

“They hated each other,” Pink stated about her parents. With her home life being rough to begin with, the singer struggled outside the house as well. “And then I got into drugs. I was selling drugs. And then I was kicked out of the house. I dropped out of high school. I was off the rails.”