Pink Brings Her Kids on Tour in Hilarious Video: ‘First Born vs Second Born’

Everyone always makes jokes about the difference between a first child and a second child, and Pink’s two children play right into this narrative.

Last week, Pink posted a video on her Instagram of her two kids at her concert. Her first and oldest child, Willow, was captured singing beautifully and calmly on stage next to her proud mother.

The camera then pans out to Pink’s second child, Jameson, who is seen sitting with his head tilted back, a water bottle in his mouth. Seemingly, he’s bored out of his mind and waiting for the show to be over.

Pink added text over the video: “First born vs. Second born,” adding clown emojis to the caption.

Many fans thought the video was hysterical and way too relatable. One commenter said, “That firstborn overachiever energy vs everything little thing gonna be all right energy.”

Another commented on how bored and “over it” Jameson appeared: “Just waiting for mum to finish work 😂.”

Reese Witherspoon, actress and producer, added her own comment, which consisted of three crying-laughing emojis. I think many parents can relate to the firstborn versus secondborn sentiment.

Pink’s Children at Her Australian Summer Carnival Tour

Pink is currently on her Australian “Summer Carnival” Tour with her family, including both her kids. Willow, 12, often joins her mother on stage to perform — as shown in the viral video above. The crowd loves to see the mother-daughter duo sing together.

You can tell Pink is beyond proud of her talented firstborn. It’s safe to say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Back in 2018, Pink told Redbook, “I’ve never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it’s because I want to. I enjoy it. If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn’t be successful and I wouldn’t be happy.”

To this day, Pink continues touring with her family. Bringing her kids on tour allows her to be both a mother and a successful musician — two of which can be true at once.

Thankfully, it’s clear both her kids are enjoying life on the road with her (even Jameson, despite appearing bored at her recent show).