Piers Morgan Reveals Which Royals Made Racist Comments About Prince Harry And Megan Markle’s Son, Archie

The popular television show host and named dropped on a during a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In an explosive episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, show host Piers Morgan, 58, revealed the names of the royals who allegedly made racist comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie.

PHOTO: ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Endgame written by Omid Scobie, had a Dutch version that named the culprits, but it was quickly removed from shelves and online retail before most got the chance to see.

Everyone who did see this copy of the book seemed to be hesitant on mentioning the royals named.

Except Morgan of course.

During the Wednesday night segment of his show, Morgan announced that, “The royals who were named in this book are King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales.”

Scobie now claims he never submitted a version of his book with specific names. But here’s an even bigger question: How did names show up in the Dutch translation that were never in the English version?

“I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family,” Morgan expressed. “Until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it.”

TalkTV

Harry and Markle were also tightlipped while being interviewed by Oprah about which royals brought up “concerns” about how dark Archie’s skin might be. However, plenty of “convinced” people began pointing fingers at both King Charles and Prince William.

It’s widely known that Charles and his son have a tense relationship, which is still better than the non-existent bond between Harry and William.

As expected, Buckingham Palace is not too happy about the accusations and are reportedly, “considering all options.”

While Morgan’s announcement adds fuel to the fire, even he thinks that it’s not enough to confirm anything.

For everyone’s sake, let’s just hope peace is prioritized.