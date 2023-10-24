Queen Elizabeth’s Childhood Friend Has Harsh Words For Meghan Markle, Feels ‘Very Sorry’ For Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth’s childhood friend, Lady Glenconner, shared her perspective on Meghan Markle’s experience as a member of the British royal family, suggesting that Meghan may have had unrealistic expectations about royal life. Lady Glenconner, who was one of the late queen’s maids of honour at her coronation in 1953, expressed her view during an appearance on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast.

Anne Glenconner talks about the start of her lifelong friendship with Princess Margaret on this week's Rosebud. "The minute I saw her, I just thought I liked her". #rosebudpodcast @GylesB1 https://t.co/vWwveUDbUm pic.twitter.com/JyHCbEdz0V — therosebudpodcast (@therosebudpod) October 21, 2023

According to the 91-year-old Lady Glenconner, Meghan Markle may have had an overly idealized view of what life in the royal family would be like. She implied that Meghan believed she would experience a glamorous and effortless existence similar to that of a movie star, complete with grand gestures like riding in a golden coach.

“I think the thing about Meghan was, she had no idea what was expected of her really,” Lady Glenconner said during the podcast. “I think she just thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know.”

Lady Glenconner then revealed the reality of royal life, explaining that it can be exceptionally tedious. Much of a royal’s day may consist of meeting large numbers of people who they will likely never encounter again, all while maintaining a cheerful disposition.

“I think it was very sad, and I feel very sad for Harry,” Lady Glenconner remarked regarding Meghan and Harry’s decision to step away from their royal roles.

Sympathy For Prince Harry?

The queen’s former lady-in-waiting also recounted a conversation she had with American politician John Kerry during King Charles III’s Coronation. When she asked Kerry about the perception of the couple in America, the former secretary of state allegedly expressed sympathy for Prince Harry.

“We all feel very, very sorry for Harry,” Kerry reportedly replied. “I think I can just leave it at that.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who began dating in 2016 and married in 2018, made the decision to step back from their royal duties in early 2020. They moved to California, where they currently reside with their two young children.

The couple’s decision to distance themselves from the royal family was prompted by allegations of racism and mistreatment within the institution, as well as intense media scrutiny and security concerns.

Keeping Busy

Since their departure, Meghan and Harry have conducted various tell-all interviews and released a docuseries sharing their perspective on their experiences, which has drawn criticism from some members of their estranged family and beyond.

In June of this year, a friend of Queen Elizabeth revealed how the couple’s public activities had affected the monarch in her final months. The anonymous friend noted that Queen Elizabeth had endured significant pain, hearing and sight issues, and diminished mental clarity in her last years, which were made even more challenging by her husband Prince Philip’s death in April 2021.

The friend expressed disapproval of Meghan and Harry’s approach, asserting that they should have been more considerate given the circumstances. The publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare, while the queen was in mourning and declining health, was particularly criticized as insensitive.

In the view of some individuals close to Queen Elizabeth, there is little Meghan and Harry can do to alleviate the anger and dismay felt by the queen’s friends regarding the couple’s actions in her final years.