Piers Morgan Hospitalized

A controversial political commentator and ex-reality-TV judge is on the mend after an accident.

Piers Morgan is currently hospitalized after falling in a London restaurant. The former America’s Got Talent judge revealed his status via X on Sunday, announcing he had a fractured femur (the bone in your thigh).

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️

1. Tripped on small step.

2. In a London hotel restaurant. (🙄)

3. Fractured femur.

4. So badly I needed new hip.

5. Recovering in hospital.

6. Crutches for 6wks

7. No long-haul for 12 wks.

8. New Year off to a cracking start!

9. I blame Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/dnFpYTPnDe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2026

The Piers Morgan Uncensored host had to undergo a hip replacement as a result of the incident. His movement will be limited for an estimated 12 weeks — six of which will have him using crutches.

While sharing a “thumbs up” selfie on himself, he joked that the “New Year (was) off to a cracking start!” and “blames Donald Trump” for his condition.

It’s unclear how the injury will affect Morgan’s talk show commitments.

Morgan’s fans and peers sent him some support in the replies on X.

Comedian Dave Smith wrote, “Oh man that sucks. Wishing you a speedy recovery!” and author Carol Roth added, “Wishing you a speedy and easy recovery. For the hip, make sure to ice, elevate and compress regularly (I recommend the Breg machine if you can get your hands on one) and do your physical therapy every day. It really helps recovery.”

Newcastle United Football Club exec Jamie Reuben chimed in to add, “Feel better soon piers.”