Piers Morgan Calls Support Of Transgender Swimmer ‘Shameful’

Piers Morgan has a long history of transphobic comments. He’s always made a name for himself by generating controversy. Earlier today, Morgan chose to attack champion swimmer Lia Thomas for no reason other than her gender.

‘It’s Shameful’

The NCAA women’s championships are underway in Atlanta. Thomas has just made history, becoming the first known transgender athlete to win a Division I national championship. She eclipsed the competition in the 500-yard freestyle. As Thomas inspires generations of trans children around the world, she’s become a conservative flashpoint.

Folks have grown obsessed with Thomas’ genitalia. Protestors gathered outside under the auspices of protecting women’s sports. Their rhetoric is repetitive: deadnaming Thomas and repeatedly calling her a man who’s killing a woman’s sport. Of course, this has nothing to do with women’s sport and everything to do with malice towards trans people.

Morgan Chimes In

To the surprise of no one, Morgan took this opportunity to attack Thomas as well. Early on March 18, he called Thomas “shameful.”

If you support this, you’re actively participating in the wilful destruction of women’s sport & women’s rights to fairness & equality. It’s shameful. https://t.co/nZHpOBr50Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 18, 2022

This should not come as a surprise, as Morgan is not a friend to folks in the LGBTQ+ community. He’s literally got an entire page on GLAAD’s website cataloging his toxic rhetoric. For instance, Morgan routinely asks trans and nonbinary people about their genitalia and chooses to use the derogatory term “it” instead of being respectful.

A History Of Hating Women’s Sports

While Morgan is quick to attack Thomas and other trans athletes for destroying women’s sports, it’s not as if he’s out here carrying banners for any organized female sports league. In fact, he’s got a history of attacking all female athletes. When Simone Biles stepped away from the Olympics, he bashed her for quitting on the team.

If that’s not enough, he’s attacked the USWNT for celebrating its 2019 world cup win. He even got called out by former One Direction member Niall Horan over it. If Morgan really gave a damn about women’s sport, then perhaps he would make a point of platforming his beloved premier league team Arsenal for its women’s team. He does not do this. Instead, Morgan highlights the superiority of men by saying women could never beat men at football.

Morgan’s got a track record of transphobia and misogyny, plain and simple. While he was tweeting away, Thomas was busy etching her name into history. Good for her.

More From Suggest

The Best Transgender Characters In Movie And TV History

‘Jeopardy’ Champ Amy Schneider Becomes The First Woman To Join A Very Exclusive Club

Let’s Talk About The Rumors Of Tom Felton Being Transphobic