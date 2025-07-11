Physical Therapist Burns Alive Inside Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

An Arizona physical therapist was burned alive inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber on July 9. This was at the wellness center that 43-year-old Dr. Walter Foxcroft owned, per the New York Post.

Videos by Suggest

Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Catches Fire With Physical Therapist Inside

LinkedIn

Firefighters found Foxcroft’s body inside the chamber at Havasu Health and Hyperbarics. They received a report of a fire at his clinic around 11 PM, according to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department.

First responders tragically pronounced Foxcroft dead at the scene. In a press release, the fire department revealed that there had been a “flash fire.” This inferno sparked in a Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber with the physical therapist still inside.

No one else at the scene was injured. “The occupancy was ventilated and checked for any other flammable hazards, and the incident was turned over to police detectives and fire investigators,” it wrote.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the flash fire. We also know yet know who made the 911 call to alert the fire department about this fire.

According to PEOPLE, Foxcroft opened Havasu Health and Hyperbarics in 2024. This was the first of its kind in the state, per KARK.

“Our mission is to offer the most advanced therapeutic technologies available,” Foxcroft had said. “Right here in Lake Havasu City with HBOT, we’re providing patients with the tools they need to achieve peak health.”

Remembering Dr. Walter Foxcroft

Native to Lake Havasu, Foxcroft was a Functional Medicine Hyperbaric Clinician. The International Board of Undersea Medicine certified the doctor. On top of that, Foxcroft graduated from the University of Arizona and Touru University Nevada.

In response to the tragedy, the Arizona Cheerleaders and Mascots organization shared an Instagram statement. “The Arizona Cheerleaders & Mascots family is deeply saddened by the passing of Walter “Wally” Foxcroft, former Wilbur T. Wildcat (2002–2005),” it read.

The organization described Foxcroft as “an unforgettable presence” on the sidelines. He used to be a mascot for the school. “An energetic, charismatic performer known for his signature moonwalk and passion for bringing joy to Arizona fans. He proudly returned for Homecoming, reconnecting with current mascots and sharing his spontaneous spirit as Wilbur with all of us.

“Wally’s dedication to uplifting others—through performance, healing, and innovation—will never be forgotten. Thank you, Wilbur, for the spirit, the showmanship, and the legacy you leave behind.”