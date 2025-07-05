Arizona Boy Records Dad Getting Shot In Road Rage Incident in Phoenix: ‘Who Shot My Dad?’

A 46-year-old Arizona man, Dustin Jackson, has been charged with murder after the alleged fatal shooting of a man in a road rage attack. One of the victim’s sons, who witnessed the shooting of his father, recorded the event.

As reported by AZFamily, the incident occurred during the afternoon of Tuesday, July 1. Court documents obtained by the outlet reveal that Jackson was driving alongside his 6-year-old daughter in his GMC Sierra Pickup on Warner Road in Phoenix. At the same time, the victim, 29-year-old Steven Bevan, was driving his Dodge Challenger with his sons, ages 8 and 9, inside.

Reportedly, Jackson told investigators that he was driving behind Bevan. At one point, he honked at him as he didn’t go through a green light. A light cycle later, both men drove. However, as they approached the left turn onto Priest Road, Jackson alleged that Bevan swerved into his lane, brake-checked him, and stopped in front of him.

Then, witnesses and Jackson claim that Bevan got out of his pickup truck and began yelling at the suspect, raising his hands. As he returned to his vehicle’s driver’s front door, Jackson allegedly shot at Bevan, hitting him once in the chest.

At the same time, one of Bevan’s children began recording the incident. Video footage, as per AZFamily, shows Bevan returning to his vehicle while Jackson’s driver’s front door opens. Moments later, a shot is fired.

A pitch black portion of the video follows, with the boys yelling after their father was shot. Eventually, the son recording the video focuses the camera on Bevan, who was lying on the ground. There, the child asks, “Who shot my dad?”

Steven Bevan was rushed to a local hospital. He would later be pronounced dead. Detectives stated that he was unarmed and had no weapons in his vehicle. No children were hurt during the incident.

Dustin Jackson was then arrested and charged with first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Detectives added that while Jackson is 6’8” and weighs 300 pounds, Bevan was 5’7” and weighed roughly 190 pounds.