Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal: Everything We Know About Their Relationship

Rumors have been flying about the adorably smitten relationship between Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal for some time now. Although the indie singer-songwriter and Normal People actor have kept the details of their romance under wraps, it’s pretty obvious that they’re into each other. Like, really, really into each other. From flirtatious tweets and couple’s Halloween costumes to breakfast overseas and red carpet appearances, it sure seems like things are getting serious between them. Here’s what we know about the super cute duo.

Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal First Connected In May 2020

Let’s dip back to May of 2020 when it seems Bridgers and Mescal had their very first interaction with each other on Twitter. After watching Mescals’ hit series Normal People, the Grammy nominee posted a tweet saying how the show made her feel a bit sad but also a bit *ahem* frisky. Being that Mescal was a fan of Bridgers, he saw the tweet and responded—leading to a short-but-flirty interaction.

I'm officially dead. — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) May 12, 2020

It wasn’t long after that Bridgers received a follow on Instagram from that “cute boy” from the series. “I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw,” the honest and raw songwriter told NME. From there, she sent Mescal a copy of her album, Punisher, prior to its release (he has been a major fan of hers since at least 2019).

Shortly after, the flirtatious pair interviewed each other for Wonderland Magazine on Instagram Live—during which, the chemistry was palpable through the screen. The interview itself only lasted less than half an hour, however, Bridgers and Mescal reportedly continued to talk for hours while having some drinks after.

Rumors About Their Relationship Began To Swirl In July 2020

With such a connection right off the bat, it’s no wonder rumors started to swirl shortly after about the young rising stars. Of course, when the pair were spotted having breakfast together at Lemon Leaf Cafe in Cork, Ireland, in July 2020, it left a lot to their fans’ imaginations. What was their status? Did he fly her out there? Were they official? Everyone was chomping at the bit to know—especially after an interview with GQ when Mescal declined to talk about the specifics of that overseas visit.

Then, fast forward a couple of months to November 2020, Mescal spoke with Britsh GQ where the topic of a “girlfriend” came up in the conversation. Without naming anyone directly, the Irish actor most certainly seemed to elude that he had one, saying that he had someone in his life. “To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable,” he told the magazine. “Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.” Cryptic, right?

Mescal, of course, wasn’t the only one being pressed about what’s going on in their love life. When Bridgers spoke with the Sunday Times Style in April 2021, she was specifically asked about the romance between her and the Normal People star. Her response? Just as vague as Mescal’s. She told the publication that “he’s the best,” but that’s where the elaboration stopped—so secretive!

Mescal Later Starred In One Of Bridgers’ Music Videos

Following the release of her Grammy-nominated album, Punisher, Bridgers teamed up with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to create a music video for her single “Savior Complex”.

The two Phoebes became online penpals, thanks to mutual admiration and having very similar names. As it turns out, Waller-Bridge was the one to have suggested that Bridgers watch Normal People—unaware that Mescal and Bridgers would soon form a quick bond. After meeting Mescal, Bridgers mentioned to him that she was working on the upcoming video. Mescal then offered to star in the video, on the condition that Waller-Bridge directs it.

“He was like, ‘Well, I’ll be in your music video if Phoebe makes it.,’ because I told him that we’d been communicating,” Bridgers told Variety. “I was like, ‘No way!’ Then I called her and she was super, super into it. So it was all: right place, right time.”

The Savior Complex video premiered in December 2020 and made fans of Bridgers and Mescal go ga-ga with speculation. What did the video mean? Was there any symbolism behind the video plot? And most importantly…are Bridgers and Mescal boyfriend and girlfriend?

They Celebrated Halloween Together

Bridgers’ and Mescal’s relationship seemed to get even more solid come Halloween 2021 when they went out dressed in a couple’s costume—Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

(@ziwef / Instagram)

Donned in a long black wig, Bridgers was seen getting super snuggly with Mescal as he rocked fake tattoos and an unbuttoned shirt. If this doesn’t scream “we’re a couple,” we don’t know what does.

Prior to Halloween, Mescal had been spotted at a many of Bridgers’ concerts and was reportedly “giggly and cute” when someone shouted “paul your girlfriend’s awesome” at him.

Phoebe And Paul Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official

After months and months of speculation, it seemed that the 20-somethings were ready to make things “red carpet official,” when they appeared dressed to the nines while attending the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2021. Posing for photographers, this was the pairs’ first official public appearance together.

(Rich Fury / Getty Images for LACMA)

During the event, the singer tweeted a cute message poking fun at her foreign-born beau, saying “Paul thinks thousand island is called hundred years sauce.” A few days later, Bridgers posted a photo of Mescal tying her shoe onto her Instagram story—talk about a soft launch!

Without needing to say it, Bridgers and Mescal certainly seem to be getting serious. While it’s unclear if they’ll ever talk more openly about their relationship, we’ll just sit back and watch them be super adorable together.