pharrell-williams-offers-hugs-to-heckling-animal-rights-protesters-in-tense-video

Pharrell Williams tried to kill them with kindness, attempting to hug it out with a heckling animal rights activist. The tense incident went down Thursday night outside of the Chateau Marmont after the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Pharrell, who has faced criticism from animal activists since he was appointed Louis Vuitton’s new creative director last year, encountered another wave of protest that night. Demonstrators expressed their anger, accusing him of supporting the fur industry.

He sought to diffuse the situation by embracing the activist and saying, “God bless you.”

Pharrell is yelled at by animal rights protesters, who call him an animal abuser, loser, and scumbag after he attends the GQ Men of the Year party.



Although his efforts proved fruitless, with the man still visibly upset and another woman shouting, “animal abuser!” during the confrontation, Pharrell maintained a positive demeanor throughout the encounter before heading back to his vehicle.

A Breakdown of the Tense Confrontation Between Pharrell and Heckling Animal-Rights Protesters

The man, wearing a “Defend Animals” sweatshirt and hat, yelled somewhat redundantly,” Shame on Pharrell for supporting the fur industry! Shame on Pharrell for supporting the fur industry! Shame on you, you animal murderer!’

Pharrell appeared amused as he playfully repeated several phrases, exclaiming, “Shame on Pharrell! Shame on Pharrell!”

The veteran singer and producer then approached the individual to make amends, but unfortunately, his attempts were in vain.

“What type of man uses fur!?” the man cried out. “I don’t, God bless you,” Pharrell calmly responded.

As the man continued to shout at Pharrell, the musician “Happy” hitmaker him with outstretched arms, repeating, “God bless you.”

“No!” the emotional man bellowed. Rather than accept Pharrell’s loving embrace, the man produced a poster with gory animal parts on it.

“Look what you’re supporting!” the man shouted.

A grinning Pharrell then made his way back to his vehicle.

The Internet Defends Pharrell Williams

Meanwhile, many fans rushed to defend Pharrell Williams after the footage found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

“Boredom at its finest, get these people a hobby,” one X user declared. “Suddenly, I have the urge to wear a fur and eat some chicken,” another user quipped. “Why these people keep f ing with Pharrell like he’s the owner over Louis Vuitton?”, another fan wondered.