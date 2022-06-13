We’re Stunned By The Instant Wrinkle-Erasing Effect Of This Skin Tightening Cream

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Here’s my hot take for the day—getting older sucks. One of the worst parts of aging is having lines and wrinkles that get deeper on the daily. My skincare routine is stacked with hyaluronic acid, retinol, collagen boosters, and pricey moisturizers. Lots of products claim to work, but don’t.

It really is all about trial and error—finding what works best for you and your skin. And when I find something that’s worth trying, I let everyone know about it. Frankly, I was stunned by the instant wrinkle erasing effect of Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener.

Tried It, Loved It

I first heard about Instant FIRMx thanks to a before and after video from TikToker @Trinidad1967. She is a big fan of Peter Thomas Roth products—especially the Instant FIRMx—so she made a few videos showing off the results.

“This is the finished look, I feel great,” the TikToker tells her viewers. “My face is nice and smooth, compared to what you guys saw this morning…I’ve tried so many other products, but I keep coming back to Peter Thomas Roth’s stuff because they work great.”

The Fountain Of Youth In A Bottle

So, what exactly is Instant FIRMx from Peter Thomas Roth? Simply put, it’s a temporary face tightener that will firm and smooth the look of fine lines, deep wrinkles, and pores temporarily to give a more youthful look.

This serum is essentially the ultimate quick fix when it comes to skincare, and you know right away if it’s really working for you and your skin. All you have to do is apply a thin layer on your face, let it dry for about three to seven minutes (while remaining expressionless), then pat away the excess residue with a damp cloth or your fingertips.

The active firming agents in the serum will temporarily tighten the skin as it dries, erasing the look of crow’s feet and forehead creases—even tackling bags under the eyes. Meanwhile, vitamins C and E are providing antioxidant benefits to your skin. While the Pro Vitamin B5 helps condition and nourish.

Individual results do vary, but the numbers show that this product works on almost every skin type. In a four-week consumer efficacy study, nine out of ten users reported skin that was instantly smoother, tighter, and firmer.

As one happy reviewer explains, “This stuff gets rid of wrinkles, period. I’m 73 with deep wrinkles in both cheeks. Just a small amount of this makes them all disappear and my face is completely ‘tight.’…It turns an overly wrinkled face into one with no cheek wrinkles, no eye bags, and no wrinkles on my forehead.”

What else is there to say?

