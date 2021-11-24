Britney Spears Lawyer Hired By Famed Artist With Dementia Stuck In Conservatorship

Britney Spears has just been released from her conservatorship and the lawyer that helped free her is now working with legendary artist Peter Max to release him from his own guardianship.

Artist’s Daughter Claims He Is ‘In Prison’

Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has joined Max’s daughter Libra and her legal team, who are fighting to end the guardianship Libra said “put my father in prison.” Libra Max claims her father has been isolated in his apartment, with friends and family only allowed to visit for an hour, and only with permission from Max’s guardian. She also claims his phone and pets have been taken away from him.

Libra says that the guardians and court-appointed legal counsel continue to bill the artist’s estate hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. She adds that the guardianship “has isolated him, medicated him, and stripped him of civil liberties.”

Rosengart said, “I am honored to join the team’s laudable efforts to seek justice for Peter Max. This typifies the type of guardianship that merits judicial attention and potential state and federal legislation.” He continued: “Guardianships and governmental intervention should be an absolute last resort and this case warrants a fresh look and implementation of less restrictive measures and the restoration of basic human rights. We will fight vigorously to obtain newfound freedoms for this American icon.”

Guardianship Was Protection Against Former Wife

Peter Max is an acclaimed pop artist from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, with his work hanging in museums everywhere, including at the Museum of Modern Art in New York with an estimated fortune of $65 million. The artist was even asked by Nancy Reagan to paint portraits of the Statue of Liberty at the White House, after which he helped raise money to restore the monument.

Max, now suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, was placed under guardianship in 2016 after a court ruled that he needed protection from his then-wife Mary, after allegations of physical, mental, and emotional abuse. Mary Max committed suicide in 2019, but Peter Max’s guardianship has continued. Friends and family are coming together to try and end it, with thousands of prominent New Yorkers signing a petition to free him.

“My father has a network of family and friends who want to be with him in the twilight of his life,” his daughter said. “The abuse he has faced at the hands of the predatory guardianship system is incomprehensible. I am thrilled Matt agreed to join our team in fighting for my father. This guardianship must end.”

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 in New York State Supreme Court, where daughter Libra will petition to end the guardianship.