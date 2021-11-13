Pete Davidson’s Mars And Venus Signs Reveal Why He Attracts A-List Lovers But Can’t Keep Them

Romance rumors between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been seemingly confirmed by sources close to the reality star and some are shocked by the Saturday Night Live! star’s ability to attract beautiful, wildly successful, and famous ladies. After taking a look at Davidson’s natal chart, however, we think we know exactly why he continues to attract A-list women, and also have an inkling into why these relationships tend to fizzle out so quickly.

Pete Davidson’s Love Luck Explained

Pete Davidson has dated more than a few famous women. Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and a handful of others are included in this illustrious ranking. Now, apparently, Kim Kardashian can add her name to the VIP list.

Twitter Couldn’t Believe New Kim Kardashian Relationship

Twitter was in absolute shock from the fact that Davidson scored a date with Kardashian, and the fact that she’s the seventh high-profile romance he’s had in just the last three years.

How tf does Pete Davidson keeps winning?? He dated Ariana Grande and now he just kissed Kim K #KKWonSNL pic.twitter.com/CtjpsCqKJp — 🎄 (@Highflyingy) October 10, 2021

we really are living in a simulation bc i can’t believe we live in a world where there’s even a slight possibility that kim kardashian and pete davidson are in a relationship let alone being friends pic.twitter.com/Q0pBWK90PJ — jojo (@DAYASPOSITIONS) October 31, 2021

All of us seeing pete davidson with kim kardashian pic.twitter.com/6kaTUzXqTn — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) October 31, 2021

Pete Davidson’s resume is godlike



Ariana Grande



Kate Beckinsale



Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/sBt3rzQZqV — MacSZN 5-4 5-6☘️ (@TatumBrownSZN) October 31, 2021

There’s always so much surprise when it’s revealed that Davidson is dating yet another hot, up-and-coming model or actress, engaged to the world’s top pop star, or sitting courtside beside the star of the Underworld franchise at an NBA game. One look at his natal chart, particularly at his Mars and Venus signs, however, and we’ve got a good idea of what it is about the SNL star that keeps the ladies flocking to him.

According to Astro Charts, Pete Davidson, who is also listed as a Scorpio Sun with a Capricorn Moon, has a Venus in Scorpio and a Mars in Sagittarius. These four signs paint a very clear picture of just what it is about Davidson that’s so magnetic to women, and why these relationships have a tendency to end before they’ve barely even begun.

When it comes to astrology, most people know their Sun sign, but that only tells just one part of an individual’s story. To get a full understanding of your astrological natal chart, you simply have to know where you were born and the exact time.

For example, Scorpio Suns have a reputation for being intense, secretive, manipulative, and controlling. That doesn’t necessarily describe Davidson very well. Knowing that his Moon is in Capricorn, though, and now we see how Davidson’s intensity and ambition came together for him to achieve his career highs. The Moon in Capricorn also helps soften his natural Scorpio intensity and secretiveness into a more charming, approachable package.

Davidson’s Venus Sign

Your Venus sign reveals what you value and the way you approach romance and relationships. It shows how you express your love and affection and where you find pleasure and beauty in life. With his Venus in Scorpio, Davidson is astrologically likely to be an obsessive lover who wants to know everything there is to know about his new romantic conquest.

Venus in Scorpios have a natural, sexual magnetism, which Davidson’s exes can no doubt attest to. By the time these natives make a move on their romantic target, they’ve already made up their minds that this is something serious they want to pursue. Even when they engage in a relationship, however, these natives have a tendency to hide their true selves in order to retain a sense of control.

Ironically, Venus in Scorpio men tend to be attracted to women who refuse to be controlled or possessed. The women they want also tend to have their own animal magnetism and strong, forceful personality. That definitely sounds like something the women in Davidson’s past have in common.

Davidson’s Mars Sign

The Mars sign represents ambition, energy, passion, and drive which, yes, also includes sex drive. Davidson’s Mars sign resides in carefree philosopher Sagittarius. These natives are optimistic, deeply spiritual, and avid travelers. This can translate easily into a restless nature and an always-on-the-go mentality for some.

One problem these natives face is that they sometimes keep making the same mistakes and never learning lessons from them. Romance is almost like a hunt to these natives, though they have a tendency to get bored with their prey after a while and abandon it to pursue a new hunt.

What Could This Mean For Kardashian, Davidson’s New Fling?

This romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is just starting to find its legs, but who knows how the relationship will turn out. After all, astrology doesn’t tell the future. It simply gives insight into who we are as people. Destiny and fate are in our hands.