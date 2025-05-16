Pete Davidson’s Girlfriend Stuns in Seemingly Kim Kardashian-Inspired Look at Red Carpet Debut

Pete Davidson’s new lady friend’s recent fashion choice has the internet wondering if it’s a coincidence or a nod to Kim Kardashian’s closet?

The SNL alum and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, hit the red carpet for their debut at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in New York City on Thursday — and let’s just say her outfit looked like it took a page straight out of his ex Kim Kardashian’s style playbook.

Pete Davidson made his red carpet debut with Elsie Hewitt, sparking comparisons to Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America)

Hewitt, 29, captivated onlookers in a dazzling, semi-sheer gold gown that echoed the iconic skintight Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kardashian, 44, at the 2022 Met Gala.

Hewitt’s outfit seemingly drew clear inspiration from Kardashian’s iconic look at the 2022 Met Gala. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The mother of four stood beside Davidson, her platinum blonde hair elegantly styled in a sleek bun.

Meanwhile, Hewitt styled her hair in a similar fashion, pairing the look with elegant gold earrings and sleek black strappy heels.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala back in 2022. (Photo by Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Davidson, 31, made a stylish statement alongside Kardashian at the Met Gala in a Dior tuxedo, but opted for a more laid-back look on Thursday. The comedian donned a white tank top under a sheer button-up shirt, paired with tan slacks and black shoes. Completing the outfit, he accessorized with sleek black sunglasses and posed confidently with his arm around Hewitt.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Made It Official Back in March

The couple officially confirmed their relationship in March, though Page Six had reported weeks earlier that Davidson was seeing “someone very different from anyone he’s dated before.”

An alleged source also told the outlet that Hewitt, a model and actress, respected Davidson’s “desire for privacy.”

The outlet also revealed that the couple has now moved in together, splitting their time between Brooklyn and upstate New York.

“[They are] trying out both [homes] to see what suits them,” the supposed insider told Page Six.