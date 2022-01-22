Rumors Say That Pete Davidson Has Been Skipping ‘SNL’ Rehearsals To Hang Out With Kim Kardashian

From the moment Pete Davison and Kim Kardashian started dating, the rumors from tabloids and beyond have been flying. Of course, most, if not all of the rumors have been completely bogus. The latest rumor going around is that Davidson has been blowing off his job at Saturday Night Live to hang in Los Angeles with Kardashian. Now NBC has responded to claims.

Keeping Up With Pete Davidson

Neither Pete Davidson nor Kim Kardashian are strangers to wild gossip in the media, and it was inevitable that when they first hooked up, the pages of the supermarket tabloids and rumor-mongering websites would explode — and explode they have. We’ve written about a lot of the most shocking gossip. Last month, we explained why Davidson missed that ill-fated December 21st episode of SNL that was marred with positive COVID cases among the cast and crew. Davidson didn’t test positive, but he took advantage of the night off to go on a date with Kardashian.

The most recent rumor to catch our attention is that Davidson has been skipping work in New York to chill in LA. A couple of days ago, The Blast claimed Davidson was “starting to annoy several of his colleagues, with his focus not being on the success of the weekly show.” The unnamed source alleged he was being a “diva” and that “the cast is starting to turn on him.”

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time this kind of rumor has plagued Davidson. Way back in April of 2021, OK! claimed the King of Staten Island star was “arrogant and cocky” and “behind the scenes, everyone just rolls their eyes at him.” Almost a year ago, the same magazine made almost the same claim, alleging his fellow SNL cast members were urging Davidson to quit the legendary show. Obviously, those rumors were bunk, which brings us to the latest.

NBC Pushed Back

Normally, we wouldn’t expect these types of rumors to even be addressed by anyone truly in the know, but in this case, Pete Davidson’s employers have made it pretty clear that the story from The Blast was bogus. In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the network said the comedian had not missed one day at work despite being on vacation with Kardashian in the Bahamas briefly last week. The rep for the network added that Davidson was on last week’s show as well.

