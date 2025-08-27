pepsi-discontinues-nearly-a-dozen-soda-flavors

Ready to make some changes to its lineup, Pepsi has decided to discontinue nearly a dozen soda flavors.

According to TheStreet, the beverage giant has discontinued nine soda flavors. The company also nixed 12 sparkling water, Gatorade, and energy flavors.

The soda flavors impacted by the company’s decision were all part of the Mtn Dew lineup. They are Mtn Dew Caffeine Free, Mtn Dew White Out, Mtn Dew Kickstart: Mango Lime, Mtn Dew Kickstart: Original Dew, Mtn Dew Kickstart: Blueberry Pomegranate, Mtn Dew Major Melon, Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Major Melon, Mtn Dew Spark, and Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Spark.

Among the discontinued sparkling water, Gatorade, and energy flavors were Lemon Bubly, Apple Bubly, Cranberry Bubly, Bubly Bounce Citrus Cherry, Bubly Bounce Mango Passion Fruit, Bubly Bounce Triple Berry, Gatorade Fit: Cherry Lime, Gatorade Fit: Tangerine Orange, Gatorade Zero with Protein Grape, Gatorade Zero with Protein Fruit Punch, Gatorade Zero with Protein Cool Blue, and Gatorade Zero with Protein Glacier Cherry.

Pepsi CEO Previously Spoke About the Plans to Focus on Beverages and Cut Back on Various Soda Flavors

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Luis Laguarta spoke about the decision to cut back on various soda flavors.

“When it comes to beverages, the focus has been in improving cola,” he explained. And colas is a good success for us. We’ve been focusing on the no-sugar colas, we’ve been focusing on food and Pepsi, and we’ve been focusing on the taste challenge.”

Laguarta further shared, “And those three elements have driven share — positive share performance for Pepsi, which is something we feel very good about. Not only in the U.S. but globally.”

The PepsiCo CEO also noted that the company is looking to eliminate artificial colors and flavors from its beverages, just as it does for its food business. “We’ll be able to execute as the regulations evolve, or consumer preference evolve,” he added.