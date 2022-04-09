This Herbal Tea Can Have Major Health Benefits, Including Aiding In Digestion And Boosting Energy

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There is something for every tea lover, from classic earl gray with its robust bergamot flavor to earthy, lush matcha. Moreover, there are also herbal infusions for those who prefer to avoid caffeine. Herbal tea, while free of stimulants, can provide a number of health benefits such as relaxation and pain reduction.

In terms of herbal tea blends, many tea enthusiasts are familiar with chamomile and valerian root. Despite their appeal for relaxing nightly, they would not be a top candidate for coffee drinkers seeking a decaf alternative.

Peppermint tea is one of only a few naturally-energizing herbal teas that can increase energy and counter fatigue throughout the day. In fact, it can also improve digestion, which can help you stay in the zone.

What Are Peppermint Tea Health Benefits?

Like other herbal teas like turmeric and ginger that may relieve osteoarthritis pain, peppermint tea also acts as a soothing treatment. As opposed to relieving joint pain, peppermint tea relaxes the gastrointestinal system and eases pain and spasms. Due to this, peppermint tea serves as an ideal alternative for irritable bowel sufferers who are seeking a gentler alternative to prescription medications.

In a review of nine studies involving 726 individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), peppermint oil-treated individuals had milder symptoms and experienced fewer transient symptoms than people treated with a placebo.

The effects of peppermint oil capsules on IBS patients were also examined in another study. According to the results, individuals who received peppermint oil for four weeks reduced their symptoms of IBS by 40%, while those receiving a placebo only improved by 24.3%.

In addition to relieving digestional upset, peppermint may also boost energy levels significantly. According to one study, 24 adults who consumed peppermint oil capsules experimented less fatigue on a cognitive assessment. Another study echoed those findings by investigating peppermint aromatherapy’s ability to reduce fatigue.

Generally, peppermint is known to relieve digestive problems and boost energy levels, but it also has a number of other health benefits. Besides its ability to relax muscles and relieve spasms in the digestive system, peppermint is also said to relieve tension headaches. Additionally, peppermint tea’s soothing vapors may be able to help those with sinus congestion.

Take a peek at our top picks for peppermint tea if you’d love to sip and savor the soothing benefits of this aromatic herb.

If you’re looking for convenience, this 100 bag pack from TeaDreamTea fits the bill. Featuring biodegradable bags that are perfect for composting, the bigger-than-normal tea bags are for those of us who love more than an 8oz serving of tea. Featuring quality peppermint leaves and packed in the USA, you can also feel good knowing that TeaDreamTea is a Climate Pledge Friendly brand.

Harney & Sons is a well-known name in the tea world, and for good reason. Their exceptionally high-quality tea leaves are sourced from all over the world, with this organic peppermint variety hailing from Oregan. Featuring 50 bags per box, you can feel extra good with every sip knowing that the company partners with 1% For The Planet.

It’s hard to beat Davidson’s Tea Bulk, Organic Peppermint Leaves if you prefer loose tea over tea bags. Sourced from India, this organic peppermint tea is non-GMO and free from harmful pesticides and chemicals. Buy being part of the entire process from growing to packaging, Davidson’s Tea ensures a high-quality product with world-class taste.

More From Suggest