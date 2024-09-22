‘Peppa Pig’ Star David Graham Dead at 99

David Graham, an actor known for his role as Grandpa Pig on the beloved children’s TV series Peppa Pig, has passed away. He was 99 years old.

Graham’s death was confirmed by the X account for Gerry Anderson, the creator of Thunderbirds, which the British actor also starred in, on Friday, Sept. 20.

“We’re incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham,” Anderson wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “The voice Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains and so many more. David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David’s friends and family.”

Along with starring as Grandpa Pig, David Graham played Mr. Zedra and Father Christmas during his time on Peppa Pig. He appeared in 95 episodes of the hit children’s series.

Graham also appeared in the film Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots as both Grandpa Pig and Mr. Zebra.

The Peppa Pig crew also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Graham.

“Celebrating all of the cherished memories we’ve had with David Graham. David, the voice of Grandpa Pig, brought us so much laughter and joy, and touched the hearts of millions of families across the world with his incredible talent. We will miss him dearly. Forever jumping in muddy puddles. May he rest in peace.”

Graham started acting in the early 1950s and also appeared in Doctor Who, Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, and Thunderbirds Are Go.

Details about the actor’s death, including the official cause and where he passed, have yet to be released.

‘Peppa Pig’ Fans React to David Graham’s Passing

Through the Instagram post, dozens of Peppa Pig fans mourn the death of David Graham.

“He was the besttt, omg his voice on Peppa Pig,” one fan wrote. “And oh also on Ben and Holly. Ughh I can’t believe this.”

Another fan wrote, “Rip David Graham. One of the best voices of British kids cartoons. The wise Old Elf and Grandpa Pig.”

Other fans praised Graham for being part of their childhood.

“I miss you Grandpa, you were a big part of my childhood,” a devoted Peppa Pig fan stated. “Rest In Peace thank you for all you have done.”

A fellow fan added, “Thank you for being amazing and making people’s childhoods so amazing. Sleep well.”