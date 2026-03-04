Pentagon Releases Names of 4 US Soldiers Killed in Kuwait During Iran Attack

The Pentagon has publicly released the names of the first four US soldiers killed in Kuwait during an Iranian air attack over the weekend.

According to NBC News, the deceased military personnel are the following:

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, from Winter Haven, Florida.

Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, from Bellevue, Nebraska.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, from West Des Moines, Iowa.

All four of the soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines.

Two other US service members were also killed. However, their identities and the circumstances of their deaths have not been revealed.

In addition to the six deceased service members, 18 others have suffered serious injuries.

“We honor our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation,” Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, shared in a statement. “Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten.”

The US and Israeli armed forces launched Operation Epic Fury in Iran in the early hours of Saturday. Central Command stated “precision munitions launched from air, land, and sea, and one-way drones” were used.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later announced that it launched 230 attack drones on a US base in Erbil, Iraq, and the US All Al Salem and Arifjan bases in Kuwait.

President Trump stated that such military action could last for weeks. “We’re projected four to five weeks,” he stated. “But we have capability to go far longer than that.”

Trump and other members of his administration stated the US attacked Iran because of an “imminent threat” and after nuclear agreement talks failed.

One of the Soldiers Was Preparing to Go Home When the Attack in Kuwait Occurred

While speaking to AP News, Amor’s husband stated she was just days away from returning home when she was killed in Kuwait.

“She was almost home,” Amor’s husband stated. “You don’t go to Kuwait thinking something’s going to happen, and for her to be one of the first – it hurts.”

The Amors shared two children. The service member’s husband said right before the attack, she was moved off-base to a shipping container-style building that had no defenses.

“They were dispersing because they were in fear that the base they were on was going to get attacked,” he said. “And they felt it was safer in smaller groups in separate places.”

Amor’s husband revealed he last spoke to her about two hours before she was killed. He also said she was working long shifts, and they had been messaging about her tripping and falling the night before.

“She just never responded in the morning,” he said.

Amor joined the National Guard in 2005 and was transferred to the Army Reserves in 2006. She was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019.

