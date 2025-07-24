Pennsylvania Woman Allegedly Used 10 Aliases And 7 Social Security Numbers To Pose As Nurse

A 39-year-old woman, Shannon Nicole Womack, is accused of using at least 10 aliases and false documents to pose as a nurse in several facilities across Pennsylvania.

According to a release issued by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Womack allegedly used 10 aliases to pose as a licensed practical nurse, a registered nurse, and a registered nurse supervisor at several rehabilitation and nursing home facilities.

By using fraudulent documents, Womack allegedly landed several nursing jobs in Pennsylvania. Speifically, she is accused of using some staffing agencies to land nursing positions. Moreover, she allegedly created a false limited liability company (LLC) “to deploy herself to jobs.”

“She was going through proper host agency channels and then created her own,” authorities said, as per NBC News. “As like her own fake secretary, answering the phone call, giving it to herself. She put a lot of time and effort to get approved from these different agencies.”

A separate release issued by the PSP, Pennsylvania state troopers conducted a traffic stop of a Mercedes-Benz. Allegedly, Womack, the driver, provided troopers with false identification. A subsequent investigation accused the woman of using 20 different aliases and seven social security numbers.

Among these aliases are “Shannon Nicole Parham,” “Shannon Abiola-Parham,” and “Shannon Lee Lawson,” among others.

A search warrant executed on Womack’s vehicle found “multiple forms of identification, prescription medications prescribed to different victims, medical documents, and various pieces of medical equipment,” as per the release.

A Years-Long Deceit

The PSP believes that Womack’s antics began back in 2020, as nursing staff needs were critical during the COVID pandemic. She allegedly carried out her deceit and fraud through several states.

In one instance, as per NBC News, Womack allegedly diverted oxycodone pills meant to be given to residents. An affidavit alleges that five Southmont Presbyterian Senior Care residents were affected and 120 oxycodone pills were missing.

As a result of her alleged misconduct, Womack was placed on “Do Not Retain” status by nine Pennsylvania employers. The affidavit added that she is not a licensed medical professional in any state, as per NBC News.

Shannon Nicole Womack is charged with corrupt organizations, endangering the welfare of care, unlawful use of a computer, identity theft, forgery, theft by unlawful taking, and multiple other charges, as per the PSP.

Currently, the PSP is requesting health care agencies and providers in Pennsylvania to review their records and provide information that will help them during their investigation into Womack.