Disney World Finally Reverses Big Change Made During Pandemic

In a move that will make die-hard fans celebrate, Disney World announced it is finally reversing a big change that it made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a post on the Disney Parks Blog, Disney World is honoring the 30th anniversary of Blizzard Beach by announcing that the famous water park will be open to guests this summer, in addition to Typhoon Lagoon.

“For the first time since 2019, Disney World will have all 6 of our parks—all 4 theme parks and 2 water parks—open at the same time,” the post reads. “ From May 21 through September 7, Disney World guests can enjoy the tropical shipwreck oasis of Typhoon Lagoon and the frosty fun of Blizzard Beach water park.

However, before the “summer fun” can begin, Blizzard Beach will need “a little melt away time.” There will be a temporary closure between May 1 and May 20. Typhoon Lagoon will still be available to Disney World guests.

“As we count down to school being out and summer officially beginning, all these extra water slides, lazy rivers, and splashy activities join the already incredi-pool lineup of special deals, new shows, and limited-time activities and entertainment coming to Disney World this summer for families with kids,” the post then added.

Disney World Resort Guests Get Free Admission to the Water Parks on Check-In Day

Along with both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon being open at the same time this summer, Disney World resort guests will have the opportunity to visit one for free on their check-in day.

“Upon arrival at the water park, use your MagicBand, MagicBand+, Disney MagicMobile pass, or Key to the World Card for park entry,” the theme park’s website reads. “If you don’t need to store your luggage, then you can go directly to the water park on your Resort check-in day—even if you haven’t checked in to your Resort hotel yet!”

Luggage is notably not permitted in the water parks or on Disney buses. However, guests can take advantage of multiple storage options. This includes luggage storage at their resort hotel. There are also locker rentals at the water parks where guests can store their small items.

This offer is available from now until the end of 2025.