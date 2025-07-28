Pennsylvania Mom Dies After Tree Falls On Her At Daughter’s Softball Camp

A 49-year-old Pennsylvania mother tragically lost her life in a freak accident at her daughter’s softball camp. Gendie Miller was sadly killed by falling tree branches that struck her head.

As reported by WTAE, the incident occurred on Wednesday, July 23, at the Western PA College Showcase football camp. Gendie and her husband Bill were at the location supporting Marlee, their 16-year-old daughter.

Bill, who talked with the outlet, revealed that his wife would never miss any of Marlee’s practices or events. He said, “That was who she was.”

However, on July 23, everything would change. At around 7 p.m., Bill began hearing crackling noises. He tried to warn his wife, but it was too late.

“I said to my wife, ‘Let’s go,'” Bill said. “I jumped out of my chair, felt a small branch of some sort that grazed my leg. And I immediately turned to my right to look back at her, and she was face down with large, multiple branches and limbs.”

Fatal Freak Accident

Frantically, Bill and other people present at the scene began taking branches off Gendie. Then, after being rushed to a local hospital, Gendie Miller succumbed to he injuries.

“To be so traumatic, and with the heavy load of the type of branch and limb, it was devastating,” Bill added. “And I can tell you that she didn’t die from her heart, because her heart’s too big.”

McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko addressed the incident via a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” Cherepko said. “An evening that started like any other, with families and friends gathered in the park for a game, has ended in tragedy after this horrible accident.”

Meanwhile, Bill Miller is still trying to understand the traumatizing incident that took his wife’s life. He was married to her for 17 years.

“I think I’m in shock, and surreal that it obviously hasn’t hit me the worst – nor my daughter, for that matter,” Bill added. “She is being very strong. And, you know, worried about that, just as I’m worried about her.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise funds for Gendie’s medical and funeral costs, and to help support Bill and Marlee through this incredibly difficult time.