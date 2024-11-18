Disney World Guests Break up ‘Domestic Violence Attack’ Between Man and Woman

A group of Walt Disney World guests were forced to break up what was described as a “domestic violence attack” between a man and a woman

According to the Daily Mail, the man, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Cameron, was spotted beating a woman while children were heard screaming. This all took place at the Casey’s Corner hot dog stand in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Quickly springing into action, the other Disney World guests tackled Cameron to the ground and held him there until security arrived on the scene. The whole ordeal was caught on video by a nearby park guest.

Two women were spotted near Cameron appearing to be in distress and holding tissues against their bleeding noses. “Both women had bloody noses and were crying. I saw two small children crying and led away by a Disney cast member,” a witness, who recorded the entire ordeal, told the Daily Mail.

Cameron was removed from Magic Kingdom by Disney World security and passed off to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The man is from Burlington, Mass., and was on vacation with his family when the ordeal occurred.

The Orange County Sherriff’s Office confirmed Cameron was charged with domestic battery and it was “a domestic-related incident between two family members.”

However, the local law enforcement did not identify the victims nor did they reveal what led to the fight.

Witness Recalls Intense Disney World Brawl, Calling It a ‘Rare Occurrence’ For the Theme Park

The witness who recorded the video stated the theme park’s employees attempted to shield the area from onlookers. They “kind of built a wall in front of the incident.”

“My family and I visit Disney parks generally every weekend,” the witness stated. “This was a rare occurrence at Disney, for sure.”

They also pointed out that Disney World security has increased its presence at the famous theme park. They pointed out there was a noticeable presence mainly in the parking garage for Disney Springs.

“In the past, we may have walked by a Disney security officer with a sniffing dog, but not all garages had a checkpoint with metal detectors,” the witness explained. “Now I believe all entrances to Disney Springs have an official security checkpoint.”

Disney World previously experienced a brawl that broke out on a ferry this past July. In late-Aug., there was panic at Magic Kingdom when a balloon popped during a fight. This caused panic and rumors that there was an active shooter at the theme park.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the situation. “There is NO active shooter at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom,” law enforcement officials confirmed. “A fight occurred, and a ‘popping’ sound was heard that we believe was a balloon.”