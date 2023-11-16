Pedro Pascal Will Not Be Returning For Season 4 Of ‘The Mandalorian’

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Pedro Pascal, the charismatic lead actor in the hit series The Mandalorian, will not be returning for the show’s highly anticipated fourth season.

It was revealed during the third season that Pascal’s on-set presence for filming had been notably scarce, with the actor primarily lending his voice to the character of Din Djarin, while his body doubles handled scenes donning the iconic Beskar armor.

Bespin Bulletin stated, “Leading man, Pedro Pascal, likely won’t take part in filming for the upcoming season, mirroring season three. This decision is primarily due to Pascal’s commitments to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, commencing filming soon, and his role in the second season of The Last of Us, set to start production in Spring 2024.”

Pedro Pascal will officially star as Reed Richards in ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/g36O69EK2V — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 15, 2023

Pascal’s departure from The Mandalorian comes in the wake of the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, hinting at the actor’s packed schedule and diverse lineup of projects on the horizon.

The Chilean actor has seen considerable success in Hollywood, especially in his forthcoming ventures. He is set to star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel, sharing the screen with Paul Mescal, and will feature in Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way of Life, alongside Ethan Hawke.

In a recent interview with Variety, Pascal highlighted his impact within the Latinx community and his advocacy for LGBTQ rights. Reflecting on his approach to acting, Pascal emphasized, “It’s the best part. It’s not necessarily about getting an ‘A’ but understanding someone’s vision and being a scene partner for somebody. If it comes to inspiring somebody else… maybe that’s the component I’m unwilling to recognize. It can make my heart explode a little bit.”

As fans brace themselves for the fourth season of The Mandalorian, Pascal’s absence hints at a new direction for the series, leaving audiences intrigued about the fate of the show’s central character, Din Djarin, in this forthcoming installment.